Tropical storm Flossie to strengthen into hurricane, Mexico issues warning

Jul 01, 2025 06:51 AM IST

Mexico's government issued a tropical storm warning along the southwestern coast from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula.

Tropical Storm Flossie continued to gain steam off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast on Monday afternoon and was projected to turn into a hurricane overnight. Meanwhile, the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Barry dumped rain on eastern Mexico.

A view shows a cloudy sky as tropical storm Flossie moves along the Pacific coast, in Acapulco, Mexico(REUTERS)
Flossie strengthened with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph). It was centered about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of Zihuatanejo and was moving northwest at 12 mph.

A tropical storm watch remained in effect for the southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible in the area within two days.

Flossie is expected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday, then skirt the coast for a few days. While its center is forecast to remain offshore, moderate rain was likely in parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco through early next week.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Barry were bringing heavy rain to Mexico's Gulf coast after it came ashore as a tropical depression south of Tampico with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. 

