Tropical storms, Barry and Flossie, threaten Mexico from Atlantic, Pacific

Tropical storms have spun up on both sides of Mexico, with the most serious threat coming from flooding rains along the country’s eastern coastline facing the Bay of Campeche, the US National Hurricane Center said. Mexico’s government warned the population in affected states to take precautions such as gathering emergency supplies and avoiding flooded streets.(Reuters)

Tropical Storm Barry has formed about 165 miles (266 kilometers) southeast of Tampico on Mexico’s east coast, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie has developed from a patch of thunder storms and wind off the country’s Pacific coastline and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves northwest parallel to the shore.

While Flossie is forecast to be the stronger of the two systems, it will likely remain over open waters, posing little threat to land. It is still expected to bring heavy precipitation to parts of the states of Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacan.

Barry, however, is expected to make landfall within the next day along Mexico’s Gulf coast, bringing heavy rainfall across the states of Veracruz, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas through Monday, with the potential for life-threatening floods.

Barry is the second named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which began slowly but is picking up pace. On average, the second named storm typically forms by July 17, according to the hurricane center.