Tropical storms Barry and Flossie path tracker: Will Texas, Florida see impact amid Mexico threat?

Tropical Storms Barry and Flossie have formed on either side of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center detected on Sunday. While officials said direct impacts in the United States are not expected, a warning was issued about some moisture hitting southern coasts, Florida, Texas and Louisiana, for the July 4th week. This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry(AP)

Here is a path tracker for both storms, their projected impacts on Mexico, and whether Texas or Florida will face effects.

Tropical Storm Barry Path Tracker

As of Sunday, Barry’s center was approximately 90 miles east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, and 165 miles southeast of Tampico, Mexico, moving northwest at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40-45 mph. It formed in the Bay of Campeche from Tropical Depression Two and made landfall Sunday night along Mexico’s Gulf Coast.

Forecast Path: Barry moved inland over eastern Mexico (southern Tamaulipas to northern Veracruz, including Tampico) on Sunday, rapidly weakening due to land interaction and 25-30 knots of westerly wind shear. The NHC said it expects dissipation by Monday.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm warning was issued from Boca de Catan to Tecolutla, with 3-6 inches of rain and isolated areas up to 10 inches expected across Veracruz, San Luis Potosi, and Tamaulipas through Monday.

No direct impact is expected in Texas, but rip currents and high surf may affect South Texas beaches due to Barry’s proximity.

No impact is forecast for Florida from Barry, as its effects are confined to Mexico.

Tropical Storm Flossie Path Tracker

As of Sunday, Flossie was located 240 miles south of Acapulco, Mexico, moving west at 9 mph with 40 mph sustained winds. Formed from Invest 95E in the Eastern Pacific, it parallels Mexico’s southwest coast.

Forecast Path: Flossie is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 or 2 hurricane by Monday or Tuesday, but remain offshore, moving northwest near Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

Flossie will bring 3-6 inches of rain, with up to 10 inches in isolated areas across Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco through early next week. Flash flooding, mudslides, and high surf are likely, especially in Acapulco, still recovering from Hurricane Erick.

No direct impacts are expected in Texas or Florida. Flossie’s tropical moisture may contribute to monsoonal rains in the Southwestern US before July 4, but Florida remains unaffected.