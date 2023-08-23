Tropical Storm Hilary could trigger multiple Tesla fires in flooded California

Recent flash flooding in California due to intense rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary has prompted concerns about the safety of electric vehicles (EVs), particularly their batteries. This concern arose after several EVs caught fire in Florida when exposed to floodwaters following Hurricane Ian in 2022. FILE - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. (AP)

Around 12 EVs experienced battery-related fires in Florida due to storm surge and saltwater interaction, according to federal estimates. Seawater was found to react with the battery components, leading to short circuits and combustion.

While California's flooding has largely resulted from heavy rains, experts warn that any flooding could pose a risk to EVs, including potential short-circuiting. Given California's prominent EV population, this concern extends to a large number of vehicles. The state boasts over 900,000 EVs, with more than a third likely being Tesla models.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Southern California, including Los Angeles and Malibu, following Tropical Storm Hilary's landfall. The "potentially historic amount of rainfall" has the potential to trigger life-threatening floods and landslides.

California Governor Gavin Newsom urged caution, advising against driving through floodwaters and emphasizing the need for thorough inspections of vehicles exposed to flooding. Saltwater and even freshwater can lead to short circuits and damage in EV batteries.

Consumer advocacy group AAA's Director of Automotive Engineering, Greg Brannon, underscored the risks of water exposure for EVs. He emphasized that flooded EVs might become inoperable due to electronic corrosion.

Also Read | Tesla failed to fix Autopilot limitations after fatal crash, Engineers say

While EVs are statistically less prone to combustion than traditional vehicles, when they do catch fire, they are more challenging to extinguish. EV batteries can contribute to the fire by producing oxygen, leading to thermal runaway—a process in which the battery sustains its own fire.

"In an electric vehicle, what can happen is that a short circuit can turn into a battery fire, and once an EV catches on fire and the main battery pack starts to burn, you can get into a situation which involves thermal runaway—which is basically a fancy way of saying that the battery is not only on fire but is also making oxygen that contributes to the fire," Brannon explained.

While EVs present environmental advantages, the incidents emphasize the importance of cautious operation and proper maintenance, especially in regions prone to flooding.