Trudeau says US tariffs ‘very dumb’, aimed at pleasing Putin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday called American tariffs “very dumb” and said that US President Donald Trump is appeasing Russia while launching a trade war against Canada. Canada's PM Justin Trudeau looks on during a press conference while responding to US President Donald Trump's orders to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian imports, in Ottawa.(Reuters)

In a blunt news conference during his final days in office, Trudeau said that Canada would plaster retaliatory tariffs on more than USD 100 billion of American goods in response to Trump's 25 per cent tariffs.

“Today the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same time, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” a visibly angry Trudeau said.

Trump imposed tariffs against Washington's three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin.

Just after midnight, Trump put 25 per cent taxes, or tariffs, on Mexican and Canadian imports, though he limited the levy to 10 per cent on Canadian energy.

“What he wants to see is a total collapse of the Canadian economy because that will make it easier to annex us,” Trudeau said. “That is never going to happen. We will never be the 51st state.”

Trudeau addressed Trump directly by his first name.

“I want to speak directly to one specific American, Donald,” Trudeau said. “It's not in my habit to agree with the Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you're a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do."

Later Tuesday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the US would likely meet Canada and Mexico “in the middle”, with an announcement coming as soon as Wednesday.

Lutnick told Fox Business News that the tariffs would not be paused, but that Trump would reach a compromise.

“I think he's going to figure out, you do more, and I'll meet you in the middle in some way,” Lutnick said.

A senior government official said Trudeau told the premiers of Canada's provinces in a call Tuesday afternoon that he hopes to speak to Trump on Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the call.

In a post on Truth Social earlier Tuesday, Trump said: “Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the US, our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!”

Trump has threatened Canada's sovereignty, provoking anger in the country.

Canadian hockey fans have been booing the American national anthem at recent NHL and NBA games. Trudeau channeled the betrayal that many Canadians are feeling.

“Canadians are hurt. Canadians are angry. We are going to choose to not go on vacation in Florida,” Trudeau said. “We are going to choose to try and buy Canadian products ... and yeah we're probably going to keep booing the American anthem.”

The premier of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said that he would issue a 25 per cent export tax on electricity sold to the US and may later cut it off completely if the American tariffs persist. Ontario powered 1.5 million homes in the US in 2023 in Michigan, New York and Minnesota.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also told The Associated Press that he would stop the sale of nickel and rare minerals to the US.

Ontario and other provinces already began removing American liquor brands from government store shelves. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario sells nearly USD 1 billion Canadian dollars ($687 million) worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers every year.

A government official said Lutnick called Ford after Ford's press conference and asked him to stand down. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the call, said Ford told the US commerce secretary he'll go harder.

The official said Lutnick told Ford that Trudeau's “very dumb” comment and comments by other Canadian officials were not helpful, but said Lutnick seemed to acknowledge the tariffs are a part of negotiation toward a trade deal.