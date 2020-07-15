Trump administration rescinds foreign students order

world

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 02:01 IST

The Trump administration told a US court Tuesday it was rescinding an order that made it mandatory for international students to be enrolled in universities that also offered in-person reaching in the upcoming fall semester or they will be either not allowed to enter the country or be deported.

The administration conveyed its decision to a federal district court in Massachusetts that was hearing a lawsuit challenging the order from Harvard and MIT, joined by hundreds of other schools and colleges and some states.

“I’m glad the Trump admin agreed to rescind this dangerous & xenophobic #StudentBan policy after we demanded they reverse course & MA schools sued them. I’ll keep fighting to make sure it stays that way,” Elizabeth Warren, Democratic senator and former presidential candidate, wrote on twitter. “When we fight back, we can make a real difference.”

Foreign students enrolled in US institutions offering online-only classes for their fall semester will be not allowed to come to the US and if they are already here they may be forced to leave, unless a majority of their coursework was taught in-person, according to a proposed rule the Trump administration announced Monday, according to an announcement from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency last week. It was expected to be notified later this month.

But foreign students of colleges and universities that were shifting to a hybrid model of mixed online and in-person classes will be allowed opt for more online classes than previously allowed. But these institutions had show to authorities that hey had indeed shifted to this model, also called “blended”.

The Unites States has admitted an estimated 1 million international students every year, who generated around $41 billion worth of economic activity and supported 450,000 jobs, according to the American Council on Education, which represents US colleges and universities. Incomes generated from foreign students are critical to the financial health of many US colleges.

China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Canada are the top-five sources of international students, in that order.

Indian government has raised the issue with the United States at a meeting of senior officials, called Foreign Office Consultations.