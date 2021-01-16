Trump ally with alarming ‘martial law’ notes captured on camera at White House

IND USA
Michael Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Michael Lindell, an avid Trump supporter, reportedly met the US president with notes which included words like “Insurrection Act” and “martial law”.
One of the closest allies of US President Donald Trump was photographed before entering the West Wing at the White House on Friday, clutching a memo which appeared to push the idea of martial law. A Washington Post photographer captured a partial, but clear image of the memo carried by My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell.

According to the official schedule, Trump was supposed to “work from early in the morning until late in the evening” and “make many calls and have many meetings” on his final Friday in office. Lindell, an avid Trump supporter, reportedly met the US president with notes which included words like “Insurrection Act” and “martial law”.

“Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the—” reads one of the snippets from notes captured on camera by Post photographer Jabin Botsford, and the next line reads, “martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any—”.


Political observers fear that a number of phrases and agenda items on the memo match with the apprehensions about drastic measures which may be ordered by the outgoing president in an attempt to seize the power. Days before the certification of Electoral College and president-elect Joe Biden’s victory, elected officials of District of Columbia were reportedly analysing the risk of a similar threat.

According to a Buzzfeed report, the DC attorney general’s office had shared a memo with the 13-member City Council during a closed briefing that focussed on president’s capability to take control of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department by invoking Insurrection Act of 1807. Earlier this week, the United States army sent out a rare message to its community, urging them to uphold their values during this critical period.

The army said that the violent riot at the Capitol was an attack on the Congress and the constitutional democracy, reminding all soldiers and civilians to “uphold the army's apolitical standards.” “Democratic elections are a constitutional right, and the military has no role in determining their outcome. The Nation expects all member of the United States Army to follow the law and do the right things the right way, whether we are in or out of uniform,” the letter read.


