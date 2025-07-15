Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Trump asked Zelenskyy if Ukraine could hit Moscow: Report

Reuters |
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 04:36 PM IST

The report said Trump spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart in a call on July 4, a day after speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump has privately encouraged Ukraine to step up strikes deep in Russian territory, even asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy whether he could hit Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Trump also reportedly discussed sending Ukraine US-made ATACMS missiles.(Bloomberg)
Trump also reportedly discussed sending Ukraine US-made ATACMS missiles.(Bloomberg)

The newspaper, citing two people familiar with the conversation, said Trump spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart in a call on July 4, a day after speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump also discussed sending Ukraine US-made ATACMS missiles, the FT reported, citing the same sources.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not verify the report.

Trump at the time said he had been disappointed by the call with Putin because it does not appear the Russian leader was looking to stop Russia's war against Ukraine. 

