Trump blames Governor DeSantis for Disney's 'woke' spiral, ignoring the ‘controversial’ shifts during his presidency

Donald Trump finds himself in hot water once again, this time for his scathing remarks aimed at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his alleged role in Disney's supposed downfall into a "Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self." But here's the twist: many of the changes that offended conservatives at Disney actually took place during Trump's own presidency.

Taking to his Truth Social website on Sunday, Trump accused DeSantis of being too lenient with Disney since assuming office in 2018. He insisted that DeSantis "should have stopped" the alleged shift in Disney's culture "long ago" and claimed it would have been an easy task. However, it's worth noting that creative decisions causing controversy occurred during Trump's tenure as president, some predating DeSantis's governorship.

Conservatives were particularly critical of the Star Wars films, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively. The protagonist Rey faced harsh scrutiny and was labeled a "Mary Sue," leading actress Daisy Ridley to denounce the attacks as "sexist." Racist comments were also directed towards characters Finn and Rose Tico, played by John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran.

Disney's attempt to address racial insensitivity emerged in June 2020 when it announced the transformation of the Splash Mountain ride. Originally based on the racially problematic movie Song of the South, the attraction underwent a revamp to center around The Princess and the Frog, featuring the empowering character Princess Tiana. Additionally, Disney+ introduced warning notices for racially insensitive material in beloved classics such as Peter Pan, Jungle Book, and Dumbo, actions that took place during Trump's presidency.

The clash between Ron DeSantis and Disney ignited in March 2022, triggered by DeSantis's controversial Parental Rights in Education bill. This bill, often dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill, imposed restrictions on the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools, specifically targeting certain age groups. Disney publicly criticized this legislation, which set the stage for a contentious battle.

In retaliation to the public criticism from Disney, DeSantis took decisive action by revoking the company's autonomy to govern its Florida parks. Disney countered, claiming that this move infringed upon its First Amendment rights, ultimately resulting in a legal confrontation.