Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump calls for jailing Democratic Chicago mayor, Illinois governor

AFP |
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 09:00 pm IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for jailing the mayor of Chicago and governor of Illinois.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for jailing the mayor of Chicago and governor of Illinois in an escalation of his extraordinary attacks on political opponents.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for jailing the mayor of Chicago and governor of Illinois.(AP)
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for jailing the mayor of Chicago and governor of Illinois.(AP)

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" Trump posted on his social media platform.

The Republican was referring to Democratic leaders in Illinois who oppose his order for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to conduct aggressive raids in Chicago.

Trump's government has targeted Democratic-run cities around the nation for raids on migrants, often conducted by masked, plainclothes agents.

The crackdown fulfills a key promise made by Trump in his election victory last year, where he described the United States as under attack by waves of foreign "criminals."

A parallel anti-crime campaign has been conducted by the military in the cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, DC.

Opponents describe the ICE and military deployments as a bid by Trump to assert authoritarian powers and to sow chaos by provoking a response.

There has been especially strong pushback in Chicago, a Democratic electoral stronghold where 200 National Guard soldiers sent from Texas arrived late Tuesday -- against the wishes of local leaders.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has announced "ICE-free zones" where city-owned property will be declared off-limits to the federal authorities.

Johnson accused Republicans of wanting "a rematch of the Civil War."

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, seen as a potential Democratic candidate in the 2028 presidential election, has become one of Trump's most fiery critics.

He has said he wants prosecutors to investigate the legality of ICE activities in Chicago and says Trump is motivated by wanting to "punish his political enemies."

Trump has faced other setbacks. A federal judge in Oregon blocked Trump's bid to deploy troops in Portland, saying his descriptions of an emergency there were false and that the US is a "nation of Constitutional law, not martial law."

Trump says he could invoke the rarely used Insurrection Act to force deployments of troops around the country if courts or local officials are “holding us up.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Trump calls for jailing Democratic Chicago mayor, Illinois governor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On