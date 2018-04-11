Trump considering firing deputy attorney general Rosenstein

US President Donald Trump was so incensed by the FBI’s raid of his personal attorney’s office and hotel room that he has pondered firing deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein in order to rein in special counsel Robert Mueller.

The raid, in which agents seized attorney Michael Cohen’s records on topics including a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels who alleges she had sex with Trump, left him more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to five people familiar with the president’s views.

Asked if Trump had considered firing Sessions, Rosenstein or Mueller in the past 26 hours, White House press secretary Sarah Sander said she couldn’t say as she hadn’t had that conversation with him.

But, she added, Trump believes he has the power to fire Mueller.

Trump has considered firing Mueller in the past and came close to it last December, according to reports.

Trump has been extremely unhappy with the top leadership of the justice department and has time and again publically rebuked attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Trump also expressed confidence in the loyalty displayed by Cohen, his longtime personal and professional fixer, who ascended to one of the most powerful roles at the Trump Organization not filled by a family member.

Cohen has steadfastly denied wrongdoing in his $130,000 payment Daniels and has publicly defended Trump, but he has confided in associates that he is fearful of being a fall guy.

(With inputs from Agencies)