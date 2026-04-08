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Trump flags reports over US-Iran ceasefire deal, says talks to be behind closed doors

Donald Trump said that there only one group of 'meaningful points’ that is acceptable to US, which will be discussed behind closed doors.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 05:32 am IST
By HT News Desk
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that there are numerous reports being sent out by people, and there is only one group of 'meaningful points’ that is acceptable to the US, adding that these points will be discussed behind closed doors.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social, said that multiple “unauthorised” agreements, lists and letters are circulating around the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, warning that many of these are being pushed by “fraudsters.”

“Numerous Agreements, Lists, and Letters are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the USA / Iran Negotiation, in many cases, they are total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and worse,” he wrote.

Also read: ‘We had no idea’: US officials claim to be ‘in the dark’ till Trump finalised Iran truce, says report

Follow for live updates on US-Iran war

Trump's social media post comes after US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, who had called for a pause in hostilities.

Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would hold talks with Washington starting Friday in Pakistan, as part of efforts to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, a US official on Wednesday said that a 10-point ceasefire plan published by Iran is not the same set of conditions that were agreed to by the White House for pausing the war.

"The document being reported by media outlets is not the working framework," the senior official told AFP.

Without giving further comments, he said “We're not going to negotiate in public out of respect for the process.”

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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