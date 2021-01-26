IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Trump impeachment trial faces challenge from Republican Senator Paul
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he and former first lady Melania Trump depart the White House.(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he and former first lady Melania Trump depart the White House.(Reuters)
world news

Trump impeachment trial faces challenge from Republican Senator Paul

Senator Rand Paul, a Trump ally, has pledged to force a vote on whether the Constitution allows the Senate to try the former president who is now a private citizen. Trump left office on Jan. 20.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST

The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly Capitol siege could draw its first challenge on Tuesday, with a Republican senator arguing that trying a former president would violate the US Constitution.

Trump is the only president to have been impeached by the House of Representatives twice and is the first to face a trial after leaving power, with the possibility of being disqualified from future public office if convicted by chamber's 100 senators serving as jurors. The trial is expected to begin on Feb. 9.

Senator Rand Paul, a Trump ally, has pledged to force a vote on whether the Constitution allows the Senate to try the former president who is now a private citizen. Trump left office on Jan. 20.

The House approved a single article of impeachment - the equivalent of an indictment in a criminal trial - on Jan. 13, accusing him of inciting an insurrection with an incendiary speech to supporters before they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. A police officer and four others died in the melee.

"I will force a vote on whether the Senate can hold a trial of a private citizen," Paul wrote on Twitter late on Monday, voicing an objection also raised by other Republicans.

Paul is expected to speak on the Senate floor around midday.

There is a debate among scholars over whether the Senate can hold a trial for Trump now that he has left office. Many experts have said "late impeachment" is constitutional, arguing that presidents who engage in misconduct late in their terms should not be immune from the very process set out in the Constitution for holding them accountable.

The Constitution makes clear that impeachment proceedings can result in disqualification from holding office the future, so there is still an active issue for the Senate to resolve, these scholars have said.

At least 17 Republican would need to join all 50 Democrats in the evenly divided Senate for Trump to be convicted, a two-thirds threshold that appears unlikely to be reached. Trump remains a powerful force among Republicans and his supporters have vowed to mount election challenges to lawmakers in the party who support conviction.

Some Republicans have criticized Trump's false claims of voting fraud and his failed efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election victory. But no Senate Republicans have said definitively that they plan to vote to convict him.

A vote on Paul's objection could come on Tuesday afternoon, when the 100 senators are expected to be sworn in for their role as jurors. Paul's office was not immediately available for comment.

Paul also has objected to plans to have Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy preside at the trial. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presided at Trump's first impeachment trial, which ended in his acquittal in February 2020 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his request that Ukraine investigate Biden and his son.

Paul cited language in the Constitution that states: "When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside."

Although the Constitution calls on the chief justice to preside over presidential impeachment trials, a senator presides when the impeached is not the current president, a Senate source said. First elected to the chamber in 1974, Leahy, 80, holds the title of Senate president pro tempore.

The nine House Democrats who will serve as prosecutors set the trial in motion on Monday by delivering the article of impeachment to the Senate.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump
app
Close
e-paper
People wait to receive the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre at the International Fair in Poznan, Poland. (Reuters)
People wait to receive the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre at the International Fair in Poznan, Poland. (Reuters)
world news

Poland's population rapidly shrinking under pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Poland, a nation with a population of more than 38 million, registered 357,400 births last year, the lowest number since 2005, and some 486,200 deaths from various causes, the highest number registered since the war, in which Poland lost millions of citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both Elil Lilly and Regeneron have received US emergency use authorizations for their therapies.(AP | Representational image)
Both Elil Lilly and Regeneron have received US emergency use authorizations for their therapies.(AP | Representational image)
world news

Eli Lilly, Regeneron Covid-19 antibodies study data shows promising results

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Giving people ready-made antibodies can help those who are at high risk of severe disease because of weak immunity or underlying conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently landslide alerts are provided more informally, based on rain-gauge readings, which amounts to "now-casting, not forecasting" and doesn't take into account geological data.(Representational/ AP)
Currently landslide alerts are provided more informally, based on rain-gauge readings, which amounts to "now-casting, not forecasting" and doesn't take into account geological data.(Representational/ AP)
world news

New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Initially, the new alerts are likely to be introduced in May, when the monsoon season begins, in Cox's Bazar in southeast Bangladesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he and former first lady Melania Trump depart the White House.(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he and former first lady Melania Trump depart the White House.(Reuters)
world news

Trump impeachment trial faces challenge from Republican Senator Paul

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Senator Rand Paul, a Trump ally, has pledged to force a vote on whether the Constitution allows the Senate to try the former president who is now a private citizen. Trump left office on Jan. 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“This is the hour of multilateralism,” German Chancellor Merkel said. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)(AP)
“This is the hour of multilateralism,” German Chancellor Merkel said. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)(AP)
world news

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron push for return to pre-Trump cooperation

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:30 PM IST
A week after Joe Biden’s inauguration, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron used virtual addresses to the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda to talk up the value of international cooperation and to push for coordinated action on issues ranging from digital taxation to trade and climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. (REUTERS)
Sputnik V vaccine was registered months ahead of its western counterparts in August last year. (REUTERS)
world news

Iran approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Iran, which is fighting the Middle East's deadliest outbreak, has said it will only rely on vaccines made by Russia, India or China, while also working to produce a homemade jab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It is a tragedy that we have now seen more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19. This is a dreadful milestone to have reached, and behind each death will be a story of sorrow and grief,” said Chris Hopson, Chief Executive of NHS Providers, a membership organisation for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).(AFP)
"It is a tragedy that we have now seen more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19. This is a dreadful milestone to have reached, and behind each death will be a story of sorrow and grief,” said Chris Hopson, Chief Executive of NHS Providers, a membership organisation for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).(AFP)
world news

UK hits grim Covid-19 death toll figure of 100,000

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) assessment of death certificate data reveals that there have been nearly 104,000 deaths since last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the Trump administration, ties between the two countries had deteriorated over issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang. In picture - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.(Reuters)
Under the Trump administration, ties between the two countries had deteriorated over issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang. In picture - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.(Reuters)
world news

China hopes Joe Biden will 'learn a lesson' from Donald Trump's wrong policies

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:34 PM IST
"We hope the new US administration will learn from the Trump administration's lessons where they carried out the wrong policies on China," said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson, China's Foreign Ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller attends a meeting between US President Donald Trump and small business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. (AFP Photo)
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller attends a meeting between US President Donald Trump and small business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. (AFP Photo)
world news

Watchdog group to track hiring of ex-Trump aides

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:14 PM IST
  • The Campaign Against Corporate Complicity, which kicks off Tuesday, said it’s building a list of former officials and aides who were involved in what the group says were the Trump administration’s most controversial actions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court ruled that Bundit Aneeya had not violated the lese majeste law.(Reuters/ File photo)
The court ruled that Bundit Aneeya had not violated the lese majeste law.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Thai court acquits 80-year-old writer of defaming monarchy

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:01 PM IST
The court last week gave a record sentence of 43 1/2 years under the law to a woman arrested six years ago who posted audio clips online deemed critical of the monarchy. The former civil servant had her nominal sentence of 87 years halved because she pleaded guilty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that vaccinations would begin in the coming weeks(AP)
President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that vaccinations would begin in the coming weeks(AP)
world news

Iran urges Joe Biden to lift sanctions affecting medicines as it fights Covid-19

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • "Since (Biden's) administration claims not to be anti-science like the previous one ..., one expects it to free the transfer of Iran's own foreign exchange resources to fight the coronavirus and for health and food, and lift banking sanctions quickly," said government spokesman Ali Rabiei.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Not only will this Platform help us better understand this virus and how it spreads, but it will also boost global capability in this important field," Matt Hancock said.(AFP)
"Not only will this Platform help us better understand this virus and how it spreads, but it will also boost global capability in this important field," Matt Hancock said.(AFP)
world news

UK launches new global platform to track new Covid-19 variants

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Countries will be offered UK capacity to analyse new strains of the virus through the launch of the platform led by Public Health England (PHE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern(Reuters)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern(Reuters)
world news

China, New Zealand ink trade deal as Beijing calls for reduced global barriers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:18 PM IST
"China remains one of our most important trade partners...For this to take place during the global economic crisis bought about by Covid-19 makes it particularly important," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

No serious Covid-19 cases among Israelis given Pfizer shot, says health minister

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Health minister Yuli Edelstein told a parliamentary panel that new infections and hospital admissions for serious or critical coronavirus complications were now at record numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is not clear which tweets led to the ban on Lindell's account(Bloomberg)
It is not clear which tweets led to the ban on Lindell's account(Bloomberg)
world news

Twitter bans major Republican donor Mike Lindell over Capitol riots

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • According to a report by CNN, the decision to ban Lindell's account was taken based on Twitter's new policy whereby people who repeatedly share election misinformation can be permanently banned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP