Trump Indicates He Is Likely to Attempt to Fire Jerome Powell Soon, Says Administration Official
WSJ
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 10:13 PM IST
The president indicated to Republican lawmakers that he is likely to attempt to remove the Fed chair from his job soon.
WASHINGTON—President Trump indicated to Republican lawmakers on Tuesday that he is likely to attempt to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from his job soon, according to a senior administration official.
The official said the president asked lawmakers during a meeting at the White House how they felt about firing the Fed chair and several expressed support for attempting to oust him. Trump then suggested he could move to fire him in the near future, the official said.
Trump has for years raised the prospect of firing Powell, but has stopped short of doing so. The president has grown increasingly frustrated with Powell in recent months.