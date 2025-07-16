Trump ​Indicates He Is Likely to Attempt to Fire Jerome Powell Soon, Says Administration Official

WASHINGTON—President Trump indicated to Republican lawmakers on Tuesday that he is likely to attempt to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from his job soon, according to a senior administration official. PREMIUM Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

The official said the president asked lawmakers during a meeting at the White House how they felt about firing the Fed chair and several expressed support for attempting to oust him. Trump then suggested he could move to fire him in the near future, the official said.

Trump has for years raised the prospect of firing Powell, but has stopped short of doing so. The president has grown increasingly frustrated with Powell in recent months.

Updates to follow as news develops Write to Brian Schwartz at brian.schwartz@wsj.com and Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com

