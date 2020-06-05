e-paper
Donald Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic

“We’ve made every decision correctly,” Trump said of his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 108,000 lives in the United States.

world Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters File Photo )
         

President Donald Trump asserted Friday that the United States has made it through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we’re doing really well,” Trump said at a news briefing called after the release of surprisingly good US job numbers.

“We’ve made every decision correctly,” Trump said of his handling of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 108,000 lives in the United States.

