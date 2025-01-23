‘Trump One’: Donald Trump receives special honour from Israel

In a move to celebrate the close ties between the United States and Israel, an Israeli town in Judea renamed a significant tract of municipal land after US President Donald Trump, mayor of Ma'ale Adumim announced. Israeli leaders have long praised US President Donald Trump for his policies on Israel.(REUTERS)

The land has been named "Trump One" (T1) in honour of the newly appointed US President, who claimed to have played a key role in brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

According to ANI, the 4,000-acre zone, which was previously known as E1 or Mevaseret Adumim, will now carry the name in recognition of US President Donald Trump's support for Jewish communities in the region, particularly in Judea and Samaria.

While making the announcement, Mayor Guy Yifrach emphasised that Trump's second term presents a unique opportunity to further strengthen Israeli communities in these disputed territories.

"Trump's second term is a unique opportunity to strengthen Jewish communities, especially in Judea and Samaria," said Mayor Guy Yifrach. "We trust Trump and believe that he will promote construction in the region in the coming month."

Mayor Yifrach described T-1 as "a strategic asset," and called on Israeli leaders to establish territorial continuity between Ma'ale Adumim and Jerusalem.

Under Israeli-Palestinian agreements, Israel retains full administrative and security control over the area, classified as Area C.

The renamed area is strategically located within Ma'ale Adumim’s municipal boundaries. This is a highly significant area, where plans to build more than 3,000 homes have been stymied by international opposition, notably from the Biden administration.

Trump has an Israeli community named after him

In addition to the renaming of "Trump One," President Trump also has a Golan community named after him.

The honour was bestowed upon him, after Trump, during his first Presidency, recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019. At the time, Israel honoured the President by naming a new community -- Ramat Trump -- after him.

Israeli leaders have long praised Trump for his policies that align with the country’s strategic interests.

Notably, his first administration reversed several Obama-era policies, including sanctions against Israeli settlers in Judea and Samaria accused of violence against Palestinians.

Donald Trump also cut off funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides aid to Palestinians, and imposed sanctions on officials of the International Criminal Court.