Trump pens letter to Erdogan: Don’t be a ‘tough guy’ and a ‘fool’

world

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:47 IST

US President Donald Trump wrote to Turkey’s President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan on October 9 telling him “don’t be a tough guy (and) don’t be a fool” and accept the offer of negotiations from the Syrian Kurds.

Earlier that day, he had ordered the withdrawal of US troops from northeastern Syria getting them out of the way of a Turkish invasion against the Kurds.

The American president also offered Erdogan a deal at the same time.

“History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way,” Trump wrote in what is likely to go down in history as one of the strangest letters written by one head of state to another. He also added, “It will look upon you as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

“Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool,” he wrote in conclusion.

Trump also warned Erdogan in the letter that he would destroy the Turkish economy, reminding him of the measures he had once ordered to force Ankara to release an American pastor.

An October 9 letter from U.S. President Donald Trump to Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan warning Erdogan about Turkish military policy and the Kurdish people in Syria is seen after being released by the White House in Washington, U.S. October 16, 2019. The White House/Handout via Reuters ( VIA REUTERS )

The Turkish president did not only disregard the offer of a deal and the threats, he sent the letter straight into a trash bin, according to a report by the BBC.

The Trump administration has since sanctioned three Turkish ministers and two ministries, suspended talks of a $100 billion trade deal and reimposed 50% tariff on steel.

Turkish invasion of Syria entered the ninth day on Thursday and continued despite a direct US appeal for a ceasefire conveyed to President Erdogan personally by American Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Ankara.

President Donald Trump is under mounting pressure at home including, most worryingly for him, from staunch allies and supporters such as senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third senior-most Republican in the House of Representatives.

A White House meeting with Congressional leaders from both parties got so combative on Thursday evening that Speaker Nancy Pelosi stormed out of it and told reporters later the president had had a “meltdown”.

Trump sought to return the fire, tweeting a picture from the meeting of Pelosi on her feet, wagging a finger at him.

The tweet had exactly the opposite effect, and was soon trending favorably for Pelosi on social media and became the cover picture of the speaker’s Twitter page.

“All roads lead to (Russian president Vladimir) Putin,” Pelosi said she was saying at the time in the picture. The speaker might have been referring to the fact that Russian forces are now patrolling the Syria-Turkey border, and, generally, to Trump’s publicly expressed willingness to work with the Russian president.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:47 IST