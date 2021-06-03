Home / World News / Trump permanently shuts down his blogpost amid lower readership reports
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
world news

Trump permanently shuts down his blogpost amid lower readership reports

  • Those who attempt to visit the page are now greeted with a message asking them to sign up for alerts from Donald J Trump via email or text message.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:54 AM IST

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday decided to permanently shut down his official blogpost amid reports that it was receiving a lower readership. Jason Miller, a senior aide to Trump, confirmed the development on Twitter and said that it will not be returning. "It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller said in a CNBC report.

This comes less than a month after the platform titled, From the Desk of Donald J Trump, was launched in May for Trump to speak directly to his supporters. It was launched after Facebook and Twitter banned him from their platform for inciting violence in January which led to thousands of American storming of the US Capitol during the formal counting of electoral votes.

Those who attempt to visit the page are now greeted with a message asking them to sign up for alerts from Donald J Trump via email or text message. There is also a form, where the user will add their personal details to register.

Screengrab of Trump's blogpost.
Screengrab of Trump's blogpost.


Responding to a query on the micro-blogging site, Miller also said that it was a precursor to him joining another social media platform. According to several local media reports, Trump will launch a new platform for which the team is yet to announce a date.


Earlier in May, Trump downplayed the blog post's purpose as the Washington Post reported that it was attracting fewer visitors and failed to gain traction on the internet over the days. "This is meant to be a temporary way of getting my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin, but the website is not a ‘platform,'" Trump said in a statement in May.

"It is merely a way of communicating until I decide on what the future will be for the choice or establishment of a platform," the former US President also said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump

Related Stories

Trump called the decision and his banning across tech platforms "a total disgrace" and said the companies would "pay a political price."(AFP)
Trump called the decision and his banning across tech platforms "a total disgrace" and said the companies would "pay a political price."(AFP)
world news

Facebook has 6 months to determine if Donald Trump returns

Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The much-awaited board verdict has been watched for signals on how the world's largest social media company will treat rule-breaking political leaders in the future, a key area of controversy for online platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Former US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)
Former US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)
world news

Donald Trump slams South Korea's Moon but says he likes North Korea Kim Jong Un

AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 07:21 AM IST
  • "Kim Jong-un of North Korea, who I have gotten to know (and like) under the most trying of circumstances, never respected the current President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in," Trump said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Twitter banned Trump from its service days after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol in a deadly riot on January 6.. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
Twitter banned Trump from its service days after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol in a deadly riot on January 6.. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

US Supreme Court brings end to Donald Trump's 'moot' Twitter fight

Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • With Donald Trump no longer president, the justices declined to hear arguments and resolve the case on the merits, tossing out the 2nd Circuit decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.