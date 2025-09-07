‘Trump planning to…’: US Prez aide's bizarre claim over outsourcing to Indian firms

American right-wing activist Laura Loomer has claimed that US President Donald Trump is considering blocking US-based companies from outsourcing their work to Indian IT firms, amid the ongoing trade war between Washington and New Delhi. Laura Loomer is an ardent supporter of Trump and is even said to have helped him find White House staffers who are disloyal.

In a post on X, Loomer alleged:“President Trump is now considering blocking US IT companies from outsourcing their work to Indian companies.”

Loomer, a vocal Trump supporter, went further to suggest that the move would put an end to the need for Americans to “press 2” for English while accessing IT or customer support services. “Make Call Centres American Again!” she wrote.

The following day, in another post, Loomer said she was “excited” about the prospect of Americans no longer being connected to people “who don’t speak English.”

Navarro's silent nod

The claim comes at a time when conservative commentators in the US are renewing calls for stricter rules on outsourcing and remote work. Right-wing commentator Jack Poso has urged the Trump administration to impose tariffs on foreign remote workers.

“Countries must pay for the privilege of providing services remotely to the US, the same way as goods. Apply across industries, levelled as necessary per country,” Poso said.

The suggestion reportedly received a “thumbs up” from Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro, a key architect of the administration’s protectionist trade policies.

However, it remains unclear whether Trump is considering outright restrictions on outsourcing to Indian IT majors like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, or if his administration might instead look at tariffs on foreign services.

English at the center of the row

Loomer’s remarks also tapped into a longstanding stereotype about Indian call centers and language barriers. Yet data suggests a different picture.

According to Pew Research, nearly 84% of Indians aged 5 and older speak English proficiently. This includes 28% who use only English at home and 56% who speak another language at home but say they speak English very well.

In comparison, about 78% of Americans aged 5 and older speak only English at home, while another 14% speak a different language but report speaking English “very well,” according to the Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

Trade tensions in focus

The outsourcing debate adds a new dimension to the simmering trade tensions between India and the US. While Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have in recent days exchanged warm words and signaled cooperation, disputes over tariffs, services, and market access remain unresolved.