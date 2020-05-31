e-paper
Trump plans to invite India to G-7 meet, possibly in September

It was not immediately clear if he wanted to invite the four countries to the attend meet as host countries have done in the past, or he is talking about an expanded group with these additional members.

world Updated: May 31, 2020 06:52 IST
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
US President Donald Trump feels G7 is an ‘outdated group of countries’.
President Donald Trump is postponing the G-7, which the United States is hosting this time, to September and wants to invite India, Russia, South Korea, and Australia to attend.

“I’m postponing it because I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on the way back from the historic launch of the first manned mission into space by a private company, SpaceX.

“It’s a very outdated group of countries,” he added.

An aide to the president said the plan is to bring together all traditional allies to discuss how to deal with the future of China.

It could not be immediately ascertained if the American president wanted to simply invite the four countries to attend meet as host countries have done in the past, or he is talking about an expanded group with these countries as additional members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the last G-7 at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted it in Biarritz. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had attended a meeting of the body in Gleneagles in 2005.

The group was then called the G-8 with Russia as the eighth member. Russia was expelled by the group in 2014 for annexing Crimea.

