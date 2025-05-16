Trump pushes for direct talks with Putin amid Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is working to initiate direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible. Trump said again that he was not shocked Putin missed the talks.(REUTERS)

Trump expressed his desire for a face-to-face meeting after Putin declined to join the Russia-Ukraine talks scheduled for Friday in Turkey, according to an AP report.

“I think it’s time for us to just do it,” Trump told reporters at the conclusion of his four-day trip to the Middle East.

Trump reiterated that he was not surprised by Putin’s absence from the talks, stating that the Russian leader stayed away because Trump was not present.

Trump added that he would meet with Putin “as soon as we can set it up.”

“I would actually leave here and go,” said Trump, who also shared that his daughter Tiffany had just given birth to her first child. “I do want to see my beautiful grandson.”

Zelenskyy Agrees to Talks; Putin Declines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to participate in the talks, as Trump urged both sides to seek a resolution. However, Putin refused to meet with Zelenskyy in person.

Trump has called on both leaders to quickly reach an agreement to end the war. Zelenskyy accepted a US-proposed plan to pause the fighting for 30 days, but Russia has not agreed. Russian forces continue to strike targets within Ukraine.

Despite this, Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their first direct peace talks in three years on Friday in Istanbul. Officials and experts do not expect rapid progress toward ending the conflict, which has persisted for more than three years.

“He didn’t go, and I understand that,” Trump said. “We’re going to get it done. We’ve got to get it done. Five thousand young people are being killed every single week on average, and we’re going to get it done.”

Trump Stresses Importance of Meeting Putin

Trump told reporters on Thursday that a meeting with Putin is crucial to ending the conflict.

“I don’t believe anything’s going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together,” Trump said. He added, “But we’re going to have to get it solved because too many people are dying.”

