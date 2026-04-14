Trump receives big McDonald's order from ‘DoorDash grandma’, hands her a $100 tip. Watch

Simmons, wearing a red T-shirt reading ‘DoorDash Grandma’, was asked by Trump to stand with him before reporters gathered outside the Oval Office.

The delivery was made by Sharon Simmons, who arrived with two large bags of food, as seen in a clip shared by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. As she handed over the order, Trump said, “This doesn't look staged, does it,” while referring to the unusual setting of a doorstep delivery inside the White House.

US President Donald Trump on Monday received two large McDonald’s bags from a doorstep delivery driver at the Oval Office to mark the first anniversary of the ‘no tax on tips’ law.

“Would you like to do a little news conference with me, with these people?” Trump said, adding, “These are not the nicest people.”

“I'll do whatever you ask me to do, sir,” Simmons replied.

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During the interaction, Trump referred to the tax measure, saying, “So the no tax on tips is something special. It's very special, and that's one that really pertains to you,” before handing her a USD 100 tip.

Tax policy The White House said the policy allows workers earning tips to retain more of their income. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Simmons had earned about USD 11,000 in tips in the past year and was using it to support her family.

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Trump also told Simmons, “It is such an honour to meet you,” and added, “and I think you voted for me.” She responded that she “maybe” voted for the Republican.

The President also invited Simmons and her husband, Leo, to attend an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event scheduled to be held on the White House lawns on June 14.

(With inputs from AP)