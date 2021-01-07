e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump’s comments directly led to violence, says UK’s Priti Patel

Trump’s comments directly led to violence, says UK’s Priti Patel

The senior Cabinet minister told the BBC that it was the outgoing President’s words that fuelled the violence and accused Trump of doing nothing “de-escalate that”.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:24 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
“His comments directly led to the violence, and so far he has failed to condemn that violence and that is completely wrong,” said Patel.
“His comments directly led to the violence, and so far he has failed to condemn that violence and that is completely wrong,” said Patel.(AP file photo)
         

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday condemned the “awful” scenes of riots on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC and blamed US President Donald Trump for the violence that resulted in four deaths in clashes between protesters and American police.

The senior Cabinet minister told the BBC that it was the outgoing President’s words that fuelled the violence and accused Trump of doing nothing “de-escalate that”.

“His comments directly led to the violence, and so far he has failed to condemn that violence and that is completely wrong,” said Patel.

“He basically has made a number of comments yesterday that helped to fuel that violence and he didn’t actually do anything to de-escalate that whatsoever... what we’ve seen is completely unacceptable,” she said.

Hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday – where lawmakers were meeting to confirm Biden’s election victory – and staged an occupation of the building in Washington DC after he made several claims of electoral fraud. Both chambers of Congress were forced into recess, as protesters clashed with police and tear gas was released.

On Thursday, a White House spokesperson issued a Twitter statement to say there will be an “orderly transition” to Democrat President-elect Joe Biden, whose November 2020 election victory has since been by US lawmakers.

“Disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a Twitter statement.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said there was “no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power”.

The condemnation of the scenes in the US capital was cross-party in the UK, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying it was a “direct attack on democracy”, while Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the events “utterly horrifying”.

A Friend of President Trump and leader of the Brexit Party which has now transformed to Reform UK, Nigel Farage, also tweeted: “Storming Capitol Hill is wrong. The protesters must leave.”

tags
top news
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In