Trump says Netanyahu is in ‘pretty good shape’ after ‘horror reports’ of Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in “pretty good shape” following partial election results that point to a closely contested race, Donald Trump has said. The US President's endorsement helped Netanyahu’s performance, the 80-year-old claimed on Wednesday. Track live updates

Trump claims his backing helped Netanyahu in tight Israel election. (REUTERS)

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“I heard my endorsement made a big difference for Bibi,” Trump told Axios, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. The US President said he initially received “horror reports” about Netanyahu’s election prospects but added that the Israeli prime minister was now in “pretty good shape” following the latest projections.

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Trump said he had not yet considered whether to get involved in efforts to form a government led by Netanyahu. “I will take a look,” he said.

Deep Dive Did Donald Trump’s endorsement help Benjamin Netanyahu in the Israeli election? Trump claimed his endorsement shifted momentum and helped turn a potential defeat into a close contest. The partial results showed Netanyahu’s bloc ahead, but they do not establish that the endorsement caused the change. Why can’t Netanyahu form a government despite leading in Israel’s election? With 93% of ballots counted, Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to win 53 seats, short of the 61 needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The opposition alliance was projected to win 48 seats, leaving both blocs short. What happens if no party bloc can form a majority in Israel? President Isaac Herzog is expected to consult political parties and ask a lawmaker he believes can form a government to try to build a coalition. If no candidate secures enough support, Netanyahu could remain caretaker prime minister while negotiations continue, or Israel could hold another election.

ALSO READ | Israel election: Arab parties projected to win record 17 seats but may not be 'kingmakers'

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{{^usCountry}} With 93% of the ballots counted, Netanyahu’s bloc opened a lead over the Opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot. That said, neither bloc is on course to secure the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority. Netanyahu’s bloc is projected to win 53 seats, 11 fewer than it currently holds, while Eisenkot’s alliance is on track for 48 seats. Arab parties are projected to secure a record 19 seats, Trump claims his backing helped Netanyahu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With 93% of the ballots counted, Netanyahu’s bloc opened a lead over the Opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot. That said, neither bloc is on course to secure the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority. Netanyahu’s bloc is projected to win 53 seats, 11 fewer than it currently holds, while Eisenkot’s alliance is on track for 48 seats. Arab parties are projected to secure a record 19 seats, Trump claims his backing helped Netanyahu {{/usCountry}}

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Trump's comments come as Israel awaits the counting of around 500,000 remaining votes, including ballots cast by soldiers, diplomats, prisoners and voters who voted outside their designated polling areas. The outstanding votes could alter the distribution of seats within the competing blocs, although they are not expected to significantly change the overall balance of power.

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ALSO READ | ‘Do everything to avoid another election’: Israeli President urges parties amid deadlock

Earlier, Trump had taken credit for Netanyahu’s performance on Truth Social. He claimed his endorsement had shifted the election’s momentum, turning what appeared to be a potential defeat for Netanyahu into a closely fought contest, with a possible victory still within reach.

“When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned, and now, rather than a decisive defeat for a Great Prime Minister, it looks like a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu. It all took place AFTER the Endorsement by President Trump, who only wants what is good for the Middle East, Israel, and the United States of America,” the post read.

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Trump backed Netanyahu ahead of the election, asking Israelis to vote for the prime minister and saying the two countries needed to “finish the job that we started”.

Netanyahu also spoke of his relationship with Trump during the campaign calling the US president a close ally. Their partnership presents Israel with an opportunity to address the threat from Iran, he said earlier.

ALSO READ | Trump claims his endorsement could result in Netanyahu winning Israel elections as exit polls indicate tight race

Israel govt formation remains uncertain

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to begin consultations with political parties next week before assigning a mandate to either Netanyahu or opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a government.

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Herzog said on Wednesday that political leaders should make every effort to avoid another election and approach the consultations with an open mind, HT reported earlier. If neither side can secure a parliamentary majority, Israel could face another election as early as April.

One possibility is that Herzog could encourage Netanyahu and Eisenkot to form a national unity government. Netanyahu has signalled a preference for a right-wing coalition, calling for a “strong right-wing government” on Tuesday night.

On the one hand, Bibi could seek support from an opposition leader to assemble a majority, although opposition figures had publicly pledged before the election not to join his government.

On the other hand, Eisenkot could attempt to form a minority government with outside support from Arab parties. Such an arrangement, though, could face difficulties in maintaining parliamentary backing.

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ALSO READ | Assassination, suicide bombings and a less than 1% margin: Netanyahu's first PM win in 1996

Another possibility is that Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister until fresh elections are held. This would allow him to continue overseeing Israel’s national security and foreign policy while political negotiations remain unresolved.

Opposition seeks key parliamentary positions

The opposition is expected to seek control of key positions in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, after the new legislature is sworn in next week.

Securing these positions would allow Eisenkot and his allies to appoint a speaker, influence the legislative agenda and pursue legislation supported by their bloc.

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One potential priority is the establishment of a national commission of inquiry into the security failures that preceded the October 7 attacks.

The composition of the next government, and whether Israel can avoid another election, will depend on the final seat distribution and the ability of rival political blocs to secure sufficient parliamentary support.