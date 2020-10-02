e-paper
Home / World News / Trump to maintain presidential duties: Doctor

Trump to maintain presidential duties: Doctor

They “are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence,” doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

world Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:47 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Washington, United States
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.(Reuters)
         

President Donald Trump is “well” and will continue to perform his duties “without disruption” while quarantining along with the first lady, after both tested positive for the coronavirus, the president’s physician said Friday.

They “are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence,” doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

“I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

