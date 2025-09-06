Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Trump warns EU of tariffs over 'unfair' Google antitrust ruling

Published on: Sept 06, 2025 12:56 am IST

Trump slammed the EU for fining Google €2.95B ($3.47B) and warned of retaliatory tariffs unless the antitrust penalty is withdrawn.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the EU Friday for slapping Google with a massive 2.95 billion euro ($3.47 billion) antitrust fine, threatening retaliatory tariffs if the bloc does not repeal the measure.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 2, 2025. (AFP)
"Very unfair, and the American taxpayer will not stand for it!" Trump said on his Truth Social network, a day after hosting top tech leaders including Google chief executive Sundar Pichai at the White House.

(This is a developing story)

