IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Trump's second impeachment trial: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
Former US President Donald Trump(AP)
Former US President Donald Trump(AP)
world news

Trump's second impeachment trial: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

Lawyers for the former president insist he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol, while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the 'most grievous constitutional crime.'
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:08 AM IST

The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

Trump faces a sole charge of incitement to insurrection over the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, an attack that stunned the nation and the world after he encouraged a rally crowd to “fight like hell” for his presidency. Rioters stormed the building trying to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

No witnesses are expected to be called, in part because the senators sworn as jurors will be presented with graphic videos of the scenes they witnessed that day, forced to flee for safety. Under COVID-19 protocols senators will distance for the trial, some even using the visitors' galleries. Holed up at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has declined a request to testify.

The first president to face charges after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, Trump continues to challenge the nation's civic norms and traditions even in defeat. Security remains extremely tight at the Capitol. While acquittal is likely, the trial will test the nation's attitude toward his brand of presidential power, the Democrats' resolve in pursuing him and the loyalty of Trump's Republican allies defending him.

“In trying to make sense of a second Trump trial, the public should keep in mind that Donald Trump was the first president ever to refuse to accept his defeat,” said Timothy Naftali, a clinical associate professor at New York University and an expert on Richard Nixon's impeachment saga.

“This trial is one way of having that difficult national conversation about the difference between dissent and insurrection," he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that Biden will be busy with the the business of the presidency and won't spend much time watching the televised proceedings. “He’ll leave it to his former colleagues in the Senate,” she said.

In filings Monday, lawyers for the former president lobbed a wide-ranging attack against the House case, dismissing the trial as “political theater" on the same Senate floor that was invaded by the mob.

Trump's defenders are preparing to challenge both the constitutionality of the trial and any suggestion that he was to blame for the insurrection. They suggest that Trump was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he encouraged his supporters to protest at the Capitol, and they argue the Senate is not entitled to try Trump now that he has left office.

“While never willing to allow a ‘good crisis’ to go to waste, the Democratic leadership is incapable of understanding that not everything can always be blamed on their political adversaries," the Trump lawyers say.

House impeachment managers filed their own document Monday, asserting that Trump had “betrayed the American people” and there is no valid excuse or defense.

“His incitement of insurrection against the United States government — which disrupted the peaceful transfer of power — is the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president," the Democrats said.

The trial will begin Tuesday with a debate and vote on whether it's constitutionally permissible to prosecute the former president, an argument that could resonate with Republicans keen on voting to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behavior.

Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the opening arguments would begin Wednesday at noon, with up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

The trial will break Friday evening for the Jewish Sabbath at the request of Trump's defense team. The proceedings will resume on Sunday.

A presidential impeachment trial is among the most serious of Senate proceedings, conducted only three times before, leading to acquittals for Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and then Trump last year.

Typically senators sit at their desks for such occasions, but the COVID-19 crisis has upended even this tradition. Instead, senators will be allowed to spread out, in the “marble room” just off the Senate floor, where proceedings will be shown on TV, and in the public galleries above the chamber, to accommodate social distancing, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Trump's second impeachment trial is expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated affair of a year ago. In that case, Trump was charged with having privately pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, then a Democratic rival for the presidency.

This time, Trump's “stop the steal” rally rhetoric and the storming of the Capitol played out for the world to see. The trial could be over in half the time.

The Democratic-led House impeached the president swiftly, one week after the most violent attack on Congress in more than 200 years. Five people died, including a woman shot by police inside the building and a police officer who died the next day of his injuries.

House prosecutors are expected to rely on videos from the siege, along with Trump's incendiary rhetoric refusing to concede the election, to make their case. His new defense team has said it plans to counter with its own cache of videos of Democratic politicians making fiery speeches.

Initially repulsed by the graphic images of the attack, a number of Republican senators have cooled their criticism as the intervening weeks have provided some distance.

Senators were sworn in as jurors late last month, shortly after Biden was inaugurated, but the trial was delayed as Democrats focused on confirming the new president's initial Cabinet picks and Republicans sought to stall.

At the time, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky forced a vote to set aside the trial as unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

The 45 Republican votes in favor of Paul's measure suggest the near impossibility of reaching a conviction in a Senate where Democrats hold 50 seats but a two-thirds vote — or 67 senators — would be needed to convict Trump. Only five Republicans joined with Democrats to reject Paul’s motion: Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

___

Associated Press writer Hope Yen contributed to this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is opening with er US President a sense of urgency — by Democrats who want to hold him accountable for the violent Capitol siege and Republicans who want it over as quickly as possible.(Reuters)
Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is opening with er US President a sense of urgency — by Democrats who want to hold him accountable for the violent Capitol siege and Republicans who want it over as quickly as possible.(Reuters)
world news

Donald Trump's lawyers blast impeachment trial as 'political theater'

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Donald Trump's legal team suggests that he was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he disputed the election results, arguing that he explicitly encouraged his supporters to have a peaceful protest and therefore cannot be responsible for the actions of the rioters.
READ FULL STORY
Former US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally in Washington. (Reuters File Photo )
Former US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally in Washington. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump's impeachment trial to open with debate on constitutionality

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Scheduled to begin Tuesday, the proceedings are expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated trial that resulted in Trump's acquittal a year ago. Under the terms being negotiated, it would launch first with a debate over its constitutionality, a key argument of the former president's defence.
READ FULL STORY
Donald Trump is the first president to be twice impeached, and the only one to face trial after leaving the White House.(Reuters)
Donald Trump is the first president to be twice impeached, and the only one to face trial after leaving the White House.(Reuters)
world news

Donald Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Details of the proceedings are still being negotiated by the Senate leaders, with the duration of opening arguments.
READ FULL STORY
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Senate republicans support former President Trump on eve of impeachment trial

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:28 AM IST
The Senate is set to launch the impeachment trial Tuesday to consider the charge that Trump’s fighting words to protesters at a Capitol rally as well as weeks of falsehoods about a stolen and rigged presidential election provoked a mob to storm the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Defenders of the former president are casting doubt over the legality of the impeachment trial.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
The overall rate was 3,899 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the report.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
The overall rate was 3,899 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the report.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
world news

United States reports over 2.93 million child coronavirus cases

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:37 AM IST
About 117,500 new child Covid-19 cases were reported last week ending Feb. 4, according to the AAP. Over the two weeks from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4, there were 257,680 new child Covid-19 cases reported across the country, a 10 percent increase, according to the AAP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The Human Rights Council is the world’s leading forum for addressing the full range of human rights challenges," a statement issued by the UN Chief’s spokesperson said Monday.(AP file photo)
"The Human Rights Council is the world’s leading forum for addressing the full range of human rights challenges," a statement issued by the UN Chief’s spokesperson said Monday.(AP file photo)
world news

UN Chief Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with Human Rights Council

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Under the Trump administration, the US had withdrawn from the United Nations Human Rights Council, condemning the "hypocrisy" of its members and its alleged "unrelenting bias" against Israel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We are not going to run away from the issue of emergency aid. A large part of the population is in difficulty," Bolsonaro said. (Reuters file photo)
"We are not going to run away from the issue of emergency aid. A large part of the population is in difficulty," Bolsonaro said. (Reuters file photo)
world news

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro confirms new emergency aid package being discussed

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Bolsonaro's remarks came after a government source involved in the negotiations told Reuters that the program would be smaller than last year's, which expired on Dec. 31, and would come with more strings attached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump(AP)
Former US President Donald Trump(AP)
world news

Trump's second impeachment trial: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:08 AM IST
Lawyers for the former president insist he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol, while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the 'most grievous constitutional crime.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Lynch (File Photo/Reuters)
Michael Lynch (File Photo/Reuters)
world news

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against extradition to US

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Prosecutors want Michael Lynch to stand trial on 17 counts, including securities fraud, charges he has categorically denied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden, less than three weeks into his presidency, has declared that defeating the virus and fixing the economy are his top priorities.(Bloomberg)
Biden, less than three weeks into his presidency, has declared that defeating the virus and fixing the economy are his top priorities.(Bloomberg)
world news

Democrats propose USD 1,400 payments as part of Biden Covid-19 relief

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:00 AM IST
The plan is expected to closely follow President Joe Biden's proposed package to address the tolls of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 460,000 Americans, and the nation's still staggering economy, which has lost 10 million jobs since the crisis began last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The main oil fields are in territory in the country's northeast, a region where the US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces hold sway and depend on the oil for income.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
The main oil fields are in territory in the country's northeast, a region where the US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces hold sway and depend on the oil for income.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
world news

United States forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Since a US firm contracted last year with the Kurds in northern Syria to help exploit northeastern Syria oil reserves, US troops are not involved, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It wasn’t immediately clear what was in those shipments or how significant the cooperation was for either nation.(Sepah News / AFP. Representative image)
It wasn’t immediately clear what was in those shipments or how significant the cooperation was for either nation.(Sepah News / AFP. Representative image)
world news

Iran and North Korea resumed cooperation on missiles, says United Nations

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:52 AM IST
“This resumed cooperation is said to have included the transfer of critical parts, with the most recent shipment associated with this relationship taking place in 2020,” an independent panel of experts monitoring sanctions on North Korea said in the report, citing a member state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken.
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken.
world news

Blinken stops short of endorsing Trump recognition of Golan Heights as Israel

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:46 AM IST
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken instead told CNN that the territory was 'important for Israel's security.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump
world news

Georgia probes Trump phone call that 'pressured' election official

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:40 AM IST
Officials have launched an investigation into Donald Trump’s telephone call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president allegedly pressured the elections official to overturn the November election results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paramilitary police officers swap positions during a change of guard in front of Potala Palace in Lhasa.(Reuters)
Paramilitary police officers swap positions during a change of guard in front of Potala Palace in Lhasa.(Reuters)
world news

China ramping up military infra in Tibet, Xinjiang for LAC operations

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:56 AM IST
There is also growing evidence of the build-up of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and civilian facilities in sectors other than Ladakh, such as along the disputed border in Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chinese foreign ministry was asked to comment on VK Singh’s statement after the regular press briefing was over.(PTI)
The Chinese foreign ministry was asked to comment on VK Singh’s statement after the regular press briefing was over.(PTI)
world news

VK Singh’s remark on border ‘unwitting confession’: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Singh, who is the minister of state for transport and highways and a former four-star general, was quoted as saying on Sunday that both countries have crossed their perceptions of the undemarcated LAC many times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the global health body is eager to get the mission underway “as soon as possible”.(Reuters File Photo)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the global health body is eager to get the mission underway “as soon as possible”.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

'Concerning': WHO chief raises questions on vaccines as new variants surface

AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:51 PM IST
At a press briefing on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said South Africa's decision to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine is “a reminder that we need to do everything we can to reduce circulation of the virus with proven public health measures.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo from October 1, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then US vice president Joe Biden in Washington DC. (PTI file)
A file photo from October 1, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then US vice president Joe Biden in Washington DC. (PTI file)
world news

Modi, Biden commit to rule-based international order

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The two leaders spoke for the first time after Biden’s inauguration in January; they had spoken before, in December after Biden’s election victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine during a visit by French Health Minister Olivier Veran at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group, in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, France February 8, 2021. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine during a visit by French Health Minister Olivier Veran at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group, in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, France February 8, 2021. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
world news

South Africa to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in steps to assess efficacy

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:26 PM IST
South Africa said on Sunday it would put on hold its use of the AstraZeneca shot after research showing it was only minimally effective in preventing mild-to-moderate illness against a variant of the coronavirus now dominant in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP