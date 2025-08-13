Trump’s Tariffs Stymie India’s Bid to Steal Manufacturing From China

Since President Trump’s first term, companies grappling for trade certainty have clung to one guiding principle: move production out of China. But months into the president’s global tariff barrage , that doesn’t always apply.Take India.Companies looking to diversify their supply chains saw India’s vast population, its strengthening ties with Washington, and its abundance of engineers and scientists as a good hedge against China.

But then Trump—who has been trying to pressure President Vladimir Putin into ending Russia’s war on Ukraine—grew angry with India over the country’s purchases of Russian oil. In recent weeks, Trump has slapped a 25% tariff on Indian imports and has threatened to double that by the end of this month. In that case, tariffs on India would match the roughly 50% duties the U.S. now charges on Chinese goods.

That has left companies that have moved production to India scrambling to respond.

“All the effort that we put up over the last four to five months is suddenly up in the air,” said Rohin Malhotra, the chief technology officer of Posha, a Silicon Valley-based maker of countertop cooking robots that had been working to shift production from China to India. The company, whose robots are programmed to cook meals with prepped ingredients, has now put those plans on hold as it waits to see if the 50% tariff sticks.

“It’s just wasted effort to think of an alternative destination for now,” he said.

India has worked hard in recent years to attract businesses that decided to diversify away from China—a strategy dubbed “China Plus One.” Indian authorities have worked to ease the thicket of regulations and modernize the country’s infrastructure, both of which have hindered business investment in the past.

The push has, in some cases, paid off handsomely, bringing in much-needed investment. For instance, Apple began shifting a large chunk of its iPhone production from China to India about a decade ago. India produced about 14% of Apple’s iPhones in 2024, according to technology research firm TechInsights, up from zero nine years earlier. (The Trump administration has exempted iPhones from most tariffs.)

But now, uncertainty over U.S. trade policy reigns.

Some hope that Trump will lower the India tariffs after he meets with Putin later this week. At the same time, the U.S. and China are still in talks to determine the final level of tariffs.

Other countries that have lured businesses away from China, like Vietnam and Malaysia, have been assigned tariff rates of around 20%. It is uncertain whether those tariffs are low enough for companies to justify the disruption of moving supply chains from China.

Moreover, Trump intends to charge higher levies on so-called transshipped products, or those assembled in third countries with some Chinese components. However, the exact mechanism of such tariffs is unclear.

“Instead of a smooth ‘China+1’ diversification, many are now in ‘China+None of the Above’ mode,” unsatisfied with any of their options, wrote Mark Morgan, president of global commercial operations at Kinaxis, a supply-chain company.

Liz Andarcia, co-founder of Rise Collective Consultants, a supply-chain consulting firm that has helped retailers shift production out of China, said some companies are hoping to wait a couple of weeks before making big moves.

Still, she is working with one client—whose production is heavily concentrated in India—to shift some sites to Pakistan and Turkey.

“We’re just fast-tracking those now, like pedal to the metal,” she said.

It’s a difficult period for Serenial Technology, an Indian company setting up a contract manufacturing site in Dharwad, India. Renaud Anjoran, a co-owner, said U.S. clients who were eager to have their electronics products made in Dharwad are now indicating that they’ll wait to see what happens with tariff rates before committing. “It just threw a huge wrench in our plans basically,” he said. Many of his clients will stick with China, he said.

All the tariff uncertainty has whipsawed Radhika Patil, the CEO and cofounder of Cradlewise, a Silicon Valley-based maker of cradles that soothe babies back to sleep.

Cradlewise only began commercial sales five years ago, but it has already moved manufacturing twice, first from China to Vietnam, and last year from Vietnam to India. The company set up manufacturing in Pune, an industrial hub in western India that has traditionally produced cars.

Patil said he was drawn to India because it is a strong base for raw materials, so that she wouldn’t be reliant on imported parts. “We just wanted to build more predictability into the supply chain,” she said.

Instead, the tariffs are now forcing her to consider raising U.S. retail prices for her cribs by around $200, a step she has previously avoided out of fear of spooking customers.

Moving production to the U.S. would be tricky, she said. Besides higher labor costs, the company would also have to contend with tariffs on imported components.

Patil said it has been a stressful time. “This was a sudden shift,” she said. “Fifty percent—and overnight—is very difficult to absorb.”

Write to Jon Emont at jonathan.emont@wsj.com