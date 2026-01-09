Trump-Vance defend ICE shooting of woman, Tim Walz calls for investigation as protests erupt | Top points
The demonstrations unfolded amid heightened tensions after the administration of US President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 officers and agents to Minnesota.
Published on: Jan 09, 2026 5:38 AM IST
By HT News Desk
Protesters confronted federal officers Thursday in Minneapolis, a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good.
The demonstrations unfolded amid heightened tensions after the administration of US President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 officers and agents to Minnesota as part of its latest immigration crackdown, according to a report by The Associated Press.
Good’s killing on Wednesday triggered a standoff between federal and state officials over whether the shooting was justified and whether Minnesota law enforcement authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident.
Also Read | ‘Brainwashed,’ part of ‘left-wing network’: JD Vance defends ICE shooting of woman
Here are the top points:
- Federal immigration officers armed with pepperball guns and tear gas wrestled several protesters to the ground Thursday as large, noisy crowds gathered across Minneapolis chanting slogans against ICE. More protests are planned, AFP reported.
- Footage from Wednesday shows a masked agent attempting to open Renee Good’s car door before another officer, standing near the front bumper, fired three shots into the Honda SUV.
- The vehicle then veered into parked cars as onlookers shouted abuse at federal officers, before Good’s bloodied body was seen slumped over the steering wheel, the report added.
- President Donald Trump and other senior officials quickly claimed Good was trying to kill the agents.
- Protests intensified after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called demonstrating a “patriotic duty.”
- Walz said Thursday that Minnesota must be allowed to participate in the shooting investigation alongside federal authorities, warning that otherwise Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem would be “judge, jury and basically executioner.”
- Vice President JD Vance alleged Thursday that Good was “part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to doxx, to assault and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job.”Minneapolis schools were closed Thursday and Friday amid concerns of unrest.
- The shooting occurred during protests over immigration enforcement in southern Minneapolis, where residents have expressed anger over Trump’s pledge to arrest and deport “millions” of undocumented people.
- Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune her daughter “was probably terrified” and “not part” of anti-ICE activity.
- Religious leaders addressed crowds at the scene as a growing memorial of flowers and candles was erected in Good’s memory.
