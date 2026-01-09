Trump-Vance defend ICE shooting of woman, Tim Walz calls for investigation as protests erupt | Top points

Protesters confronted federal officers Thursday in Minneapolis, a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good. US Border Patrol agents holding less-lethal weapons stand guard at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 8, 2026. (AFP)

The demonstrations unfolded amid heightened tensions after the administration of US President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 officers and agents to Minnesota as part of its latest immigration crackdown, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Good’s killing on Wednesday triggered a standoff between federal and state officials over whether the shooting was justified and whether Minnesota law enforcement authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident.

