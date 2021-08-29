Turkish Airlines staff help Afghan woman deliver girl child on evacuation flight

A baby girl was born at 30,000 feet on an evacuation flight from Afghanistan which landed in the UK on Saturday, news agency Associated Press reported quoting Turkish media. Turkish Airlines staff helped 26-year-old woman Soman Noori give birth to a girl child. She and her husband were evacuated from Kabul to Dubai and were on a flight to Birmingham.

The baby girl was named Havva, which translates to Eve in English.(Reuters/Turkish Airlines)

Soman’s labour pains began shortly after the flight took off on Friday night. The flight landed in Kuwait as a precautionary measure, and the mother and child were deemed healthy enough to fly to the UK. The baby girl was named Havva, which translates to Eve in English.

On August 26, another Afghan girl was born on a US military plane to parents who were fleeing Afghanistan. The girl, who was named Reach, was born after her mother went into labour while being flown to an American military base in Germany.

Several Afghans continue to find their way out of the nation, fearing a regressive regime under the Taliban. Parents were seen in viral videos hurling their children over the Hamid Karzai International Airport’s barbed wire fence last week in a bid to evacuate them from Afghanistan fearing the Taliban takeover.

Taliban takes control of Kabul airport gates

As nations struggle to evacuate citizens out of Kabul in the aftermath of the double bomb blasts near the airport, the Taliban said that it now controls three gates at Kabul’s airport which were earlier with the US forces, news agency Bloomberg reported.

