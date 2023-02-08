Home / World News / Turkish president acknowledges 'shortcomings' in quake response: Report

Turkish president acknowledges 'shortcomings' in quake response: Report

world news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 09:30 PM IST

Turkey earthquake: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has already declared a 90-day emergency across ten provinces of the country, visited the earthquake epicentre Kahramanmaras and responded to the criticism faced by his government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets people in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.(Reuters)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets people in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.(Reuters)
ByAryan Prakash

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has acknowledged there were ‘shortcomings’ in response to the earthquake which has left 9,057 dead in his country, AFP reported.

“Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are clear to see. It's not possible to be ready for a disaster like this”, he said, adding that claims of security forces not present on the ground is not right.

"This is a time for unity, solidarity. In a period like this, I cannot stomach people conducting negative campaigns for political interest," he told reporters.

Turkey, Syria earthquake LIVE coverage

Erdogan, who has already declared a 90-day emergency across ten provinces of the country, visited the earthquake epicentre Kahramanmaras and responded to the criticism faced by his government.

"Initially there were issues at airports and on the roads, but today things are getting easier and tomorrow it will be easier still," AFP quoted the Turkish president. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that access to Twitter was restricted as Erdogan began his visit to the earthquake-affected areas.

ALSO READ: Wreckage, rescue and hope in Turkey's earthquake epicenter

Despite facing backlash over what his critics call the government's ‘slow’ response to the worst earthquake in Turkey since 1939, Erdogan is working on plans to hold the general elections in May after the emergency due to quake is lifted.

According to the Bloomberg report, the Turkish leader called several of his political rivals except the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party, who said the country was ill-prepared and blamed Erdogan personally.

ALSO READ: Why earthquakes happen, and how to measure them

“I refuse to look at what is happening as above politics and align with the ruling party. This collapse is exactly the result of systematic profiteering politics”, Kemal Kilicdaroglu had said.

The Turks have complained of lack of equipment and support as they await the rescue of their near and dear ones who are trapped under the debris.

"Where is the state? Where have they been for two days? We are begging them. Let us do it, we can get them out," said Sabiha Alinak, near a snow covered collapsed building where her young relatives were trapped in the city of Malatya.

(With agencies inputs)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
turkey recep tayyip erdogan
turkey recep tayyip erdogan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out