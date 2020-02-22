e-paper
Turkish President Erdogan to hold a summit with Russian, French and German leaders to discuss Syria

“We will come together on March 5 and discuss these issues,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.

world Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:32 IST
Agence France-Presse
Istanbul
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey.(REUTERS)
         

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he would hold a summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany on March 5 to discuss the situation in Syria’s last rebel enclave of Idlib.

“We will come together on March 5 and discuss these issues,” Erdogan said in a televised speech, following a phone call on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his tele-conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

