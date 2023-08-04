TV Host calls Meghan and Harry a ‘monstrous modern tragedy’

Just as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unveiled a heartwarming joint video that showcased their unity, a prominent television host has weighed in, labeling their relationship a "monstrous modern tragedy." The couple's decision to step back from royal duties seems to be taking a toll, with claims of a troubled marriage surfacing. (FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City. A multi-million-dollar deal between a media group run by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and streaming giant Spotify is to end, a report said June 15, 2023. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

A modern tragedy unfolding

Sky News host Andrew Bolt didn't hold back in expressing his views on Meghan and Harry's journey beyond the royal spotlight. He painted their story as a Shakespearean tale of squandered potential. "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a modern tragedy," Bolt stated in his editorial. "How two people threw it all away by their monstrous self-pity and self-absorption."

Bolt highlighted the constant media scrutiny surrounding their relationship, asserting that the couple is facing the consequences of their choices. "They’ve had to endure headline after headline suggesting their marriage is in trouble," he remarked.

Clues in the video

Andrew Bolt dissected the couple's recent video appearance, pinpointing potential signs of strain. Notably absent were the usual displays of affection that were once a hallmark of their relationship. "Nowhere in this video do these famously touchy-feely, handholding people hold hands," he observed.

Body language expert Patrick Christys concurred, noting that the video conveyed a lack of happiness in their marriage. Christys suggested that the couple's concerted effort to present a united front may indicate underlying issues. "Increasingly, the spotlight has been on both of them doing solo work," he commented.

Regrets on the horizon?

As the discussion deepened, Patrick Christys posed a poignant question that hangs over Prince Harry's decisions. Could he eventually realize that his choices have come at a high cost? "Will Harry take a step back one day? Look around and realize, ‘I’ve married this woman. I’ve lost my friends, family, and self-respect,'" Christys pondered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to respond to these speculations. Their upcoming Netflix project, the docuseries "Heart of Invictus," remains on the horizon. As the couple continues to navigate their new path, the world watches with curiosity and concern.