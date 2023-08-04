Home / World News / Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘launching a comeback story’ as new video reveals the pair’s show of unity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘launching a comeback story’ as new video reveals the pair’s show of unity

BySumanti Sen
Aug 04, 2023 12:10 PM IST

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared in public after weeks, to congratulate the winners of their philanthropic grant in a video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “launching a comeback story,” considering how they recently appeared together and showcased their public unity, a journalist has said. The pair appeared in public after weeks, to congratulate the winners of their philanthropic grant in a video.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
The video was posted on the website of Archewell Foundation, their non-profit organisation. It showed Meghan and Harry making phone calls to young winners unaware they would call.

Journalist Freddy Gray has now said that the video is a part of a bigger plan to proper their “comeback story”.“Will Harry and Meghan’s loved-up video silence the gossips? No,” Freddy said, according to GB News. “They’ve got a new PR push going on, Meghan has signed up to an agency. They’re trying to a comeback story. “Will it work? We shall see.”

The couple were seen in the video looking happy and sharing the news with the winners. “Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids are incredibly grateful”, Harry told one. “They don’t know it yet, but they will!” Meghan added.

‘Whatever they did, they did together’

This comes as some recent reports claimed that Harry and Meghan have decided to "take time apart" because their marriage may be going through a tough period. However, an insider close to the pair later shredded to pieces claims that the couple’s marriage is in turmoil. Harry and Meghan, who have been married for more than five years, have two children together."It’s not true, it’s literally made up,” the insider told Page Six.

Meanwhile, royal biographer and commentator Angela Levin recently said that Meghan would be “nothing” without Harry. Her remarks came as reports claim the pair is on a “trial separation.” “Without him, she’s nothing. I don’t think they will split yet, but I think she wants to prove that she’s really strong on her own,” Angela told Sky News Australia. Angela added that there is “no contact” between the Sussexes. “Whatever they did, they did together, and they were so happy that way. but now there’s been no contact. There’s no touching. There’s no helping,” she said.

