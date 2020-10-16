e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Twitter down for many users due to issues with internal systems

Twitter down for many users due to issues with internal systems

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed https://downdetector.com/status/twitter more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 05:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Manu users have reported Twitter outage.
Manu users have reported Twitter outage. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site was down for many users due to “some trouble” with its internal systems.

The company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1316880612691591174 that it was working to solve the issue and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed https://downdetector.com/status/twitter more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.

tags
top news
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi: Blame game erupts as bad air worsens
Delhi: Blame game erupts as bad air worsens
Met department predicts intense cyclones, colder winter this year
Met department predicts intense cyclones, colder winter this year
Amid TRP ‘scam’, ratings for news channels halted for now
Amid TRP ‘scam’, ratings for news channels halted for now
AQI reaches ‘very poor’ on the first day of Grap winter plan in Delhi
AQI reaches ‘very poor’ on the first day of Grap winter plan in Delhi
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In