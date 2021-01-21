IND USA
Chinese embassy in US(@ChineseEmbinUS/Twitter Photo)
world news

Twitter says locked account of China's US embassy for Xinjiang-related tweet

'We prohibit the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity," a Twitter spokesperson said.
Reuters, Shanghai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:39 AM IST

Twitter has locked the account of China's US embassy for a tweet that defended China's policies in the Xinjiang region, which the US social media platform said violated the firm's policy against 'dehumanization'.

"We've taken action on the Tweet you referenced for violating our policy against dehumanization, where it states: We prohibit the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity," a Twitter spokesperson said on Thursday.

In one of his first acts as president, Biden signed an executive action ending restrictions on travel and immigration from some predominantly Muslim countries.(Unsplash)
world news

Biden reverses Trump travel ban, halts wall construction

Bloomberg, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:17 PM IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday began reversing Donald Trump’s immigration policies, part of an aggressive push to roll back some of the most controversial actions of his predecessor and chart a new course for the nation.
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

EU Parliament President invites Joe Biden to speak at plenary session in future

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:00 PM IST
David Sassoli also welcomed Biden's decision to return the United States to the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Kamala Harris also highlighted how Martin Luther King Jr fought for racial and economic justice.(HT_PRINT)
world news

'Even in dark times, we not only dream, we do': says Kamala Harris

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Kamala Harris, 56, made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president.
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain(REUTERS)
world news

On Britain's Covid-19 frontline, medics and patients fight for life

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 PM IST
The latest Covid-19 wave has led to younger patients filling hospital wards and fewer of the sickest people responding to treatment.
Biden, like many other Catholic politicians, has said he is personally against abortion but cannot impose his position on others.(REUTERS)
world news

Pope urges US reconciliation as bishops call out Joe Biden on abortion

Reuters, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Gomez praised Biden for what he called the new president's "moving witness" on how his faith brought him solace in times of tragedy.
Kashmiri Hindu migrants shout slogans against Jammu and Kashmir government during a protest in Jammu in 2020. (HT file photo)
world news

Two Canadian MPs join commemoration of Kashmiri Hindu exodus

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod JanardhananAnirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Getting such support from MPs for the first time has enthused members of the community in Canada who hope that a motion would soon be tabled in Canada’s Parliament to acknowledge the violence and persecution the community.
Deer gather at a depot used to store pipes for the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Reuters file)
world news

Canada disappointed at US move to revoke Keystone pipeline permit

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Rescinding the permission given by his predecessor Donald Trump was among the campaign promises made by Biden and was among the first actions he took after being sworn in as president on Wednesday.
Joe Biden took the presidential oath standing on the steps of the US Capitol, the building complex that had been attacked two weeks earlier by a pro-Trump mob seeking to overturn his victory.
world news

Joe Biden to unveil Covid plan on first full day in office

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday, delivering a calming call to heal a nation riven by festering divisions that had grown deeper under four years of Donald Trump.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gestures toward a reporter while speaking at the State Department in Washington. (AP file)
world news

Angry China sanctioned Pompeo, 27 Trump officials as Biden took oath

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Chinese foreign ministry’s move seemed to signal Beijing’s anger against Pompeo who on his final day in office said that China had committed genocide against Uighur Muslims
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20 in Washington, DC. (AP)
world news

On day one, Biden takes US back to Paris climate accord, World Health Organization

By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Biden signed 15 executive orders in all. The first — of the three he signed in the presence of reporters — mandated masks on federal property and inter-state transportation, launching a “100 Day Masking Challenge”, reaffirming the highest property he is according to combating the Covid-19 epidemic.
Indian-American Neera Tanden, nominated by Biden as the Director of Office of Management and Budget at the White House, said she is honored to be part of the Biden-Harris administration.(AP)
world news

Indian-American lawmakers say Biden, Harris will heal America

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents California’s 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, said he cannot stress “what an amazing moment this is for our community and for the multi-racial democracy in America.”
President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national intelligence director Avril Haines arrives for a confirmation hearing before the Senate intelligence committee.(AP)
world news

Avril Haines is first official member of President Joe Biden's cabinet

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The US Senate on Wednesday (local time) confirmed Haines for director of national intelligence.
Joe Biden taking oath as US President during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Taiwan's 'de-facto' ambassador to US attends Joe Biden's inauguration

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Taiwan's foreign ministry said it was the first time an inauguration committee had formally invited the country's representative in Washington.
Authorities are asking people to stay home during the Lunar New Year holidays in February as part of the efforts to prevent another debilitating outbreak.(REUTERS)
world news

China to impose virus testing on Lunar New Year travellers, cases rising

Reuters, Shanghai/beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Millions of residents in Hebei province surrounding Beijing, the northeastern Jilin province and Heilongjiang have been put into lockdown in recent weeks amid what is the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Biden will propose a broad immigration overhaul on his first day as president, including a shortened pathway to U.S. citizenship for undocumented migrants - a complete reversal from Donald Trump's immigration restrictions and crackdowns, but one that faces major roadblocks in Congress. Photographer: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden bets big on immigration changes in opening move

AP, San Diego
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The new president dispelled any belief that his policies would resemble those of former President Barack Obama, who promised a sweeping bill his first year in office but waited five years while logging more than 2 million deportations.
