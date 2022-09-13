Twitter shareholders vote in favour of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer

On UN Afghan women report, Taliban's clarification. Then, vehement rejection

Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned UN accusations that they are violating the rights of women to work in Afghanistan, insisting thousands are employed in the country's public sector. "Working together in one office is not possible in our Islamic system," he said, a day after a United Nations rights expert said there had been a "staggering regression" in women's rights since the Taliban's return to power in August.