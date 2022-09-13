Twitter shareholders vote in favour of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer
Twitter Inc's shareholders approved a $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk on Tuesday, handing over the deal's outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.
Lights out early for Eiffel Tower as Paris saves energy
Lights on the Eiffel Tower will soon be turned off more than an hour earlier at night to save electricity, the Paris mayor announced Tuesday, as Russia's war in Ukraine deepens an energy crisis in Europe. Lights on the Eiffel Tower will be turned off after the last visitor leaves at 11:45 pm., starting Sept. 23, HiMayor Anne Hidalgoaid.
Britain's King Charles III gets irked again. This time over a leaky pen
Britain's new monarch, King Charles III, was once again irked during the signing ceremony, this time in Northern Ireland, over a leaky pen. Charles vented his frustration on Tuesday during his visit to Northern Ireland as part of the mourning tour of the United Kingdom on Queen Elizabeth II's death. Charles made his maiden visit as a king to Northern Ireland. “I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time,” Charles said while walking away.
Chinese President Xi Jinping vows to 'defend common security' ahead of SCO meet
China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday vowed to "defend common security" with Kazakhstan, state media reported, aXihe prepares to travel to Central Asia this week. Xi's state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Wednesday to Friday will be his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He will attend a leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, a stop on the ancient Silk Road.
Surging prices breach US inflation estimation, 0.1% up in August
US inflation was firmer than expected in August, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a third-straight 75 basis-point interest-rate hike. The consumer price index increased 0.1% from July, after no change in the prior month, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. From a year earlier, prices climbed 8.3%, a slight deceleration. So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.6% from July and 6.3% from a year ago.
On UN Afghan women report, Taliban's clarification. Then, vehement rejection
Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned UN accusations that they are violating the rights of women to work in Afghanistan, insisting thousands are employed in the country's public sector. "Working together in one office is not possible in our Islamic system," he said, a day after a United Nations rights expert said there had been a "staggering regression" in women's rights since the Taliban's return to power in August.
