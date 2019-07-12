Today in New Delhi, India
Twitter suffers global outage, thousands report inaccessibility issues

50,000 incidents of people who are facing trouble accessing Twitter across the world have been reported on Friday. Officials at Twitter have said that they are currently investigating issues people are having in accessing the micro-blogging site.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 01:15 IST
Agence France-Presse, Washington
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US.(Reuters)

Twitter said Thursday some users could not access the messaging service amid reports of an outage in some parts of the world.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter,” a spokesperson said in an email. “We’ll keep you updated on what’s happening.”

The monitoring website DownDetector showed a series of outage reports starting at 1846 GMT, concentrated in Europe, North America and Japan.

Users trying to access Twitter saw a message saying “Something is technically wrong.”

The outage occurred as President Donald Trump convened what he called a “social media summit” where conservative critics of Silicon Valley were expected to voice grievances.

Trump, who has more than 60 million followers on Twitter and uses the platform extensively, nonetheless has complained that it suppresses some political viewpoints.

Earlier this month Facebook experienced an outage of several hours due to what the company said was a bug triggered by a maintenance operation.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 01:07 IST

