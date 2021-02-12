Twitter to add more labels identifying world leader and government accounts
- Twitter said in a blog post that it was expanding its labels to key government officials and institutions that were "the voice of the nation state abroad" from G7 countries and a majority of countries where Twitter has identified what it deems state-linked information operations.
Twitter Inc said on Thursday it will next week add labels to identify more state-affiliated accounts, including world leaders' personal accounts, to give users more context for geopolitical conversations on the platform.
The move comes as Twitter's approach to prominent figures and government is under scrutiny after the high-profile ban of former U.S. President Donald Trump's account and as political firestorms have raged in Myanmar and India.
In August, Twitter said it would start labeling the accounts of state-affiliated media outlets such as Russia's Sputnik and China's Xinhua News and of some key government officials for the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Twitter said in a blog post that it was expanding its labels to key government officials and institutions that were "the voice of the nation state abroad" from G7 countries and a majority of countries where Twitter has identified what it deems state-linked information operations.
Mock-ups of the labels shared by Twitter said "US Government organization" or "US Government official."
Asked how Twitter would determine government labels in situations such as Myanmar where the military recently seized power in a coup, Twitter's global public policy director, Nick Pickles, said the company was not labeling countries where government was in dispute.
"We will take into account the international discussion about legitimacy of the government when we are considering if it's appropriate to apply these labels," Pickles said in an interview.
The labels will only be added to verified accounts, Pickles said. For example, in Iran that would mean that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would not currently get a label because he is not verified, though the foreign minister would.
The new countries where senior officials and institutions will be labeled are: Canada, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
Twitter will also label the personal accounts of heads of state from these countries and the UN Security Council permanent members, citing the use of these accounts for diplomacy.
The company has faced international scrutiny over its approach to world leaders' accounts. In January it banned Trump after the Capitol riot for tweets - sent from his personal @realDonaldTrump account - that it said risked inciting violence.
Twitter has generally exempted world leaders' rule-breaking content from removal because it deems their posts in the public interest, instead adding warning notices and reducing the content's reach. Pickles said the way Twitter enforced its rules on accounts would not be based on these labels.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Kenneth Li and Matthew Lewis)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe
- The footage, shot from cameras attached to the uncrewed craft, shows it vibrating as its solar-powered thrusters are switched on to slow it down, with the spherical outline of Mars and even craters on the planet's surface seen in the background as the probe hurtles past.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump 'at 74 and overweight' was 'sicker than acknowledged' with Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to add more labels identifying world leader and government accounts
- Twitter said in a blog post that it was expanding its labels to key government officials and institutions that were "the voice of the nation state abroad" from G7 countries and a majority of countries where Twitter has identified what it deems state-linked information operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loujain al-Hathloul: All you need to know about Saudi activist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN says Malaysia should not deport refugees amid concern over Myanmar detainees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea's Kim Jong Un fires new economy minister
- Kim Jong Un accused the cabinet of drafting plans with "no big changes" from previous ones, which he has said had "failed tremendously on almost every sector." The committee appointed O Su Yong as the new director of its department of economic affairs, replacing Kim Tu Il.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lunar New Year celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic in pictures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to curb content shared by pages, profiles run by Myanmar military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats pushing Biden's Covid-19 bill through House panels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK economy surged in December 2020, capping worst year since 1709
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-Covid digital economy must include persons with disabilities: ILO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boost to Italy's Mario Draghi, wins backing of largest party in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shell to speed up emissions cuts, says oil output peaked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merkel defends lockdown extension, says 'mutations may destroy any success'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox