Two months on, EU mulls reopening diplomatic office in Afghanistan

More than two months after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, leading to the shutting down of the most diplomatic offices in the capital city Kabul, the European Union (EU) is planning to resume operations in the war-torn country.

According to a report by UK newspaper Financial Times (FT), the 27-member bloc is likely to return to Kabul as the EU resumes engagement with the interim government of the Islamist militant group.

A representative of the EU told FT that the bloc is adopting a “calibrated approach” to the Taliban wherein it is coordinating with the militant group without recognising their interim government in Afghanistan.

The plan to reopen the diplomatic mission in Kabul stems from the EU’s belief that it needs to have a presence in Afghanistan to lobby for human rights’ protection, prevent a humanitarian crisis, and also to ensure the Taliban live up to their pledge of not letting the country once again become a safe haven for terrorists.

According to the FT report, the diplomatic and security arm of the EU are planning to reopen a representative office in Kabul that would house its officials and can also be used by member states.

A final decision on the reopening of the mission “has not been taken yet,” EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said. “We can confirm that we are working on establishing a minimal presence on the ground. For security reasons, we cannot enter into the details,” she was quoted as saying by FT.

She added that “available options” are currently being explored regarding who will guarantee the security of the EU staff in Afghanistan.

The FT report further said the EU had sent an exploratory mission to Afghanistan last month to gauge the feasibility of sending diplomats back to the country.

Earlier this month, the EU pledged 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan in the bloc’s first in-person meeting with the Islamist militant group in Qatar. However, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the funds were meant for “direct support” for the Afghans and not the interim Taliban government. “We have been clear about our conditions for any engagement with the Afghan authorities, including on the respect of human rights,” she added.

The Taliban have constantly been seeking recognition from the global community, even saying that non-acceptance of their government in Afghanistan is benefitting the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), which has carried out many attacks in the country since the withdrawal of the US and other foreign forces.

The latest in the series of attacks was a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Kandahar province that resulted in the death of more than 40 people and left 70 injured.