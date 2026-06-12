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2 policemen killed in separate targeted attacks in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Police said investigations into both incidents have been launched, while search and intelligence-based operations are underway to trace those involved.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 02:17 pm IST
PTI |
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Two police personnel were shot dead in separate incidents of targeted killing in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

The first incident occurred in the Sedgi Bakakhel area, and the second near near Azad Mandi in Pakistan.(REUTERS/File)

According to police, the first incident occurred in the Sedgi Bakakhel area, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on police constable Muhammad Roshan outside his residence. He died on the spot, while the attackers managed to flee.

In the second incident near Azad Mandi, unidentified assailants targeted police officer Mishkwat Ullah Ameer.

Police said he was returning home after attending prayers at the Bakakhel Tablighi Markaz when he came under attack and was killed.

Police said investigations into both incidents have been launched, while search and intelligence-based operations are underway to trace and arrest those involved.

The killing of two police personnel has triggered concern among residents of Bannu and adjoining areas. Locals condemned the attacks and called for immediate action against those responsible.

 
khyber pakhtunkhwa crime pakistan
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