News / World News / Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan, marking first major storm to hit island in 4 years

Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan, marking first major storm to hit island in 4 years

AFP |
Sep 03, 2023 01:59 PM IST

The typhoon made landfall in Taitung around 3:40 pm (0740 GMT), a little earlier than expected as it's moving faster.

Typhoon Haikui made landfall on eastern Taiwan Sunday, the first major storm to directly hit the island in four years.

Huge waves are seen in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)(AFP)
Huge waves are seen in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)(AFP)

"The typhoon made landfall in Taitung around 3:40 pm (0740 GMT), it's a little earlier than expected as it's moving faster," the Central Weather Bureau's forecaster Yeh Chih-chun told AFP. Haikui was initially forecast to land at 4 pm.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out