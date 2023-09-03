Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan, marking first major storm to hit island in 4 years

Typhoon Haikui made landfall on eastern Taiwan Sunday, the first major storm to directly hit the island in four years. Huge waves are seen in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)(AFP)

"The typhoon made landfall in Taitung around 3:40 pm (0740 GMT), it's a little earlier than expected as it's moving faster," the Central Weather Bureau's forecaster Yeh Chih-chun told AFP. Haikui was initially forecast to land at 4 pm.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

