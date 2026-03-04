UAE releases video of air defence system intercepting Iranian missiles, drones | Watch

“The Ministry of Defense announced that UAE air defenses successfully engaged today (March 4, 2026) with 3 ballistic missiles and detected 129 drones, of which 121 drones were intercepted while 8 fell within the country's territories,” according to the statement.

The visual shows the defences setting the target on the incoming missiles and drones, and neutralising them. The video was shared by the Ministry of Defence of the UAE, which earlier today in a statement said that the country had intercepted 3 ballistic missiles and 129 drones on Wednesday.

The ministry further clarified that since the beginning of the conflict on Saturday last week, "189 ballistic missiles launched toward the country have been detected, with 175 missiles destroyed, 13 of which fell into the sea.” It said that of these, one missile in the “blatant Iranian aggression” fell in UAE's territory. Apart from these, 941 Iranian drones were detected and 876 were intercepted, 65 landing on the country's territory.

UAE condemns ‘blatant act of aggression’, says it ‘reserves full right to respond’ The UAE defence ministry said that eight cruise missiles were also detected, causing “collateral damage”, and and resulting in three fatalities. The three persons who died were of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities.

The ministry condemned the launch of drones and missiles as “a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law,” stating that the country has the “full right to respond.” It further said UAE will take all necessary measures to protect its territories, people, and residents, in a manner that ensures the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its national interests and capabilities.

The defence ministry signaled preparedness, saying that the country was on high alert and ready to “deal with any threats.” It “added that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors represents the utmost priority that cannot be compromised.”