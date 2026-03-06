UAE flight cancelled? How to reschedule journey, get refund amid US-Iran war | Explained

Several airlines operating in the UAE have gradually resumed operations following disruptions due to the war between the US-Israeli coalition and Iran. Authorities and airlines continue to prioritise passenger safety and operational readiness. (REUTERS/ Representative)

Many countries in the Middle East had shut their airspaces after the US and Israel’s strikes in Iran, which began on February 28 and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials, leading to Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes on US assets across the region.

The countries which shut their airspaces also included the UAE. Now, limited flights are operating across the country with Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, and flydubai, following the UAE's partial reopening of its airspace.

Passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings and to regularly check airline websites or apps for updates. Authorities and airlines continue to prioritise passenger safety and operational readiness.

If your flight is cancelled, here is how you can manage refunds or rebook on major airlines in the UAE:

Managing refunds and rebooking a flight to and from the UAE Emirates Emirates is operating a limited schedule out of Dubai, one of the world's busiest airports. Passengers should travel only if holding a confirmed booking. The airline is accepting transit passengers only if connecting flights are operating.

Rebooking and refunds with the Emirates: Passengers who have booked flights from February 28 to March 31 can rebook to the same destination for travel on or before April 30 without any fees.

Refund: Full refund available for cancelled flights, including unused portions of multi-leg journeys. Contact Emirates if you booked directly; contact your travel agent if you booked through an agent.

Avoid rescheduling or requesting a refund via Manage My Booking on the airline website or app to prevent incorrect fees. Skywards Miles and Tier Miles for the passengers will be credited if they rebook on another airline.

For hotel vouchers issued during disruptions, contact Emirates for guidance.

Etihad Airways Etihad has resumed a limited flight schedule from Friday, March 6 and will operate between 25 key destinations.

Rebooking with Etihad Airways: Passengers holding tickets issued on or before February 28 can rebook with the airline for free through May 15. This is for journeys up to March 21 for now.

Refund: A full refund is available for cancelled flights, including unused portions of multi-leg trips.

If a passenger has booked through a travel agent, the booking must be handled directly with the agent.

Do not travel to the airport unless contacted or holding a confirmed booking, and always check flight status at etihad.com.

Passengers need to ensure their contact details are up to date to receive notifications.

Air Arabia Air Arabia flights remain suspended until 3pm (UAE time) on March 9. The airline is operating a limited number of flights with safety approvals.

Rebooking with Air Arabia: Passengers with bookings can opt to rebook to an alternative date free of charge within 15 days.

Refund: The airline is giving a full credit voucher for future travel or a full refund to the original payment method.

Passengers can manage bookings online via the Air Arabia website or app. If booked via a travel agent, then contact them for assistance.

Always check flight status regularly and keep contact details updated. Avoid travelling to the airport unless contacted directly.

Flydubai Flydubai has also resumed operations across the network with a reduced schedule.

Rebooking with Flydubai: Passengers with bookings from February 28 to March 31 can rebook alternative flights with the airline up to 30 days prior to the original date without penalties. Refund: Cancellation results in a Flydubai voucher, depending on fare type. The airline doesn't generally offer cash refunds.

Passengers are advised to manage bookings online, via Customer Centre, or through Travel Shops and agents.