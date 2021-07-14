Home / World News / UAE officially launches embassy in Israel
The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel, housed in Tel Aviv's new stock exchange building.(AFP)
The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel, housed in Tel Aviv's new stock exchange building.(AFP)
world news

UAE officially launches embassy in Israel

UAE inaugurates embassy in Israel in downtown Tel Aviv; Israel and the UAE formally established diplomatic relations last year after decades of clandestine ties.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Shanza Khan, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:54 PM IST

The United Arab Emirates formally opened its embassy in Israel on Wednesday, inaugurating its diplomatic offices in Tel Aviv less than a year after the two countries announced they would establish open relations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the embassy opening was “an important milestone in our shared journey toward a future of peace, prosperity and security for the Middle East.”

The Emirati embassy's inauguration came two weeks after Israel cut the ribbon on its embassy in Abu Dhabi during Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's visit to the UAE in June.

Israel and the UAE formally established diplomatic relations last year after decades of clandestine ties. The two countries signed the U.S.-brokered normalization agreement on the White House lawn in September, and a flurry of bilateral economic and cooperation deals in the months since.

The UAE Embassy is situated in the same tower as Israel's stock exchange in the heart of Tel Aviv's business district. Most countries maintain embassies in Tel Aviv because of Jerusalem's disputed status — one of the thorniest issues in the Mideast conflict. The U.S. moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, and a handful of countries have followed suit.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed it in a move unrecognized by most of the international community. The city is the seat of the Israeli parliament, Supreme Court and many government offices. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as capital of a future independent state.

The UAE's ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, told reporters that the embassy will be “a base for our task to continue to build on our new partnership, to seek dialog, not dispute, to build a new paradigm of peace and to provide a model for a new collaborative approach to conflict resolution in the Middle East.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uae-israel peace deal
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.