e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UAE president forms new Abu Dhabi Supreme Council

UAE president forms new Abu Dhabi Supreme Council

The current Supreme Petroleum Council, which regulates petroleum-related policies, will be merged with this new council, the Abu Dhabi media office said in a tweet.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 21:50 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Cairo
Supreme Council members will continue to exercise their role as ADNOC board members until a new board is appointed, the media office said.
Supreme Council members will continue to exercise their role as ADNOC board members until a new board is appointed, the media office said.(Bloomberg)
         

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, in his capacity as the ruler of Abu Dhabi, on Sunday established a Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs that will also oversee matters relating to petroleum and natural resources.

The current Supreme Petroleum Council, which regulates petroleum-related policies, will be merged with this new council, the Abu Dhabi media office said in a tweet.

Its members will continue to exercise their role as Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) board members until a new board is appointed, the media office said.

The UAE is a leading oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and most of its output comes from ADNOC.

tags
top news
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Farmer protest: ‘No maa ka laal’ claim by Defence minister Rajnath Singh
Farmer protest: ‘No maa ka laal’ claim by Defence minister Rajnath Singh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In