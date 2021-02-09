UAE spacecraft 'Hope' enters orbit around Mars in historic flight
A spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates has swung into orbit around Mars in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.
Mission controllers at the UAE’s space center in Dubai announced Tuesday that the craft reached the end of its nearly seven-month, 300-million-mile journey and began circling the red planet. It is called Amal, which is Arabic for Hope. And it will gather data on Mars’ thin atmosphere.
It took several nail-biting minutes or so for the signal confirming success to reach Earth. Tensions were high: Over the years, Mars has been the graveyard for a multitude of missions from various countries.
Two more unmanned spacecraft from the US and China are set to arrive at Mars over the next several days. All three missions were launched in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN terms Myanmar military's use of force against protesters 'unacceptable'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neera Tanden apologises for ‘vampire’, ‘Voldemort’ remarks targeting Republicans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kobe Bryant crash pilot disoriented in clouds, agency says
- The federal hearing focused on the long-awaited probable cause or causes of the tragedy that unleashed worldwide grief for the retired basketball star, launched several lawsuits and prompted state and federal legislation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE spacecraft 'Hope' enters orbit around Mars in historic flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As vaccines arrive, South Africa faces widespread skepticism over safety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump’s impeachment trial to begin with arguments on constitutionality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 US warships in South China Sea spell out Joe Biden’s hardline on Xi Jinping
- It is more, a China watcher in New Delhi suggested, underlining that the US used deployment of its strike groups as a show of force to deter adversaries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Antony Blinken remarks, Netanyahu says Golan will always be Israel's
- Antony Blinken said on Monday he saw control of the Golan, which overlooks northern Israel and also borders Lebanon and Jordan, as being "of real important to Israel's security" but was circumspect about recognising Israeli sovereignty over the territory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family of investor who killed himself thinking he lost $700,000 sue Robinhood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK threatens 10 years’ jail for Covid quarantine rule breakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid virus lab leak unlikely, may have taken ‘convoluted path’ to Wuhan: WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia raises Covid-19 death toll in 2020 by nearly three-fold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 may have taken 'convoluted path' to Wuhan, says WHO team leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US carrier groups conduct drills in South China Sea amid tensions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO identifies two ‘most likely' scenarios of Covid-19 transmission to humans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox