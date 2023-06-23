UFC fighter throws social media haymaker at Mark Zuckerberg as Elon Musk showdown looms

In the midst of the buzz surrounding a potential cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, UFC fighter Sean Strickland has entered the fray, pledging his support for the Tesla and Twitter CEO while taking shots at the Facebook founder. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight, offline. In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off.(AP)

Strickland made his disdain for the Facebook platform clear in a fiery tweet, saying, "Man f--- Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass.... @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!"

Strickland, a formidable middleweight contender with an overall record of 26-5, is set to face off against Abus Magomedov in July. Currently ranked No. 7 in the UFC Middleweight division, Strickland is known for his aggressive fighting style and no-nonsense attitude.

The idea of a showdown between Zuckerberg and Musk gained traction when the Meta CEO accepted Musk's challenge for a cage match.

"Send Me Location," Zuckerberg responded on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of Musk's original challenge. Musk had playfully tweeted, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

UFC president Dana White revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports that he has spoken to both billionaires and confirmed their genuine interest in the fight.

"They both said, 'Yeah, we'll do it.' They both want to do it," White revealed, citing conversations with Zuckerberg and Musk. White further emphasized the unprecedented potential of the bout to raise a staggering amount of money for charity and break pay-per-view records.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don't have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it," White explained enthusiastically.

While Zuckerberg practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), Musk boasts experience in various martial arts and has been involved in numerous fights during his upbringing in South Africa, according to White.

However, not everyone seems to be on board with the potential spectacle. Elon's mother, Maye Musk, took to Twitter with a touch of humor, announcing she had "canceled" the fight.

"Actually, I canceled the fight. I haven't told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case," Maye Musk playfully wrote, injecting a lighthearted twist into the unfolding saga.