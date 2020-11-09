e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK: 4 life-terms for Indian-origin man on stabbing spree

UK: 4 life-terms for Indian-origin man on stabbing spree

Racitalal, 33, stabbed a 10-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s. In another incident, a five-year-old girl was hit with a car.

world Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 19:55 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, London
Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, 33, stabbed a 10-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s. In another incident, a five-year-old girl was hit with a car.
Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, 33, stabbed a 10-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s. In another incident, a five-year-old girl was hit with a car. (Image courtesy: Leicestershire police )
         

Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, who went on a stabbing spree in the east Midlands town of Leicester in January, has been given four life sentences to run concurrently, the local police said following a nine-day trial.

Racitalal, 33, stabbed a 10-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s. In another incident, a five-year-old girl was hit with a car, the Leicester Crown Court was told. He was also found guilty of three counts of possession of a bladed article.

He will spend a minimum term of 22 years and six months in jail, the court said in its sentencing order last week. The victims survived the attacks after hospital treatment, including the boy who suffered a slash wound to his neck and underwent surgery.

Justice Linden said: “What has struck me about this case: had there not been such a thorough and prompt police investigation, particularly regarding the work done in relation to the CCTV, the defendant would most likely still be at large – as his victims were unable to identify their attacker.”

Detective inspector Tim Lindley said: “Racitalal is an extremely dangerous man who had no concern, regard or remorse for any of his victims, who ranged from young children to an elderly man. Racitalal carried out his attacks with weapons including knives and a car, before then running away or driving off from the scene.”

“My thoughts and thanks are with the victims of these attacks, for their bravery, patience and co-operation during an extremely traumatic time. I hope this court result helps in some small way as they continue to move forward in their lives,” he added.

The family of the boy said in a statement: “Seeing our young child being attacked on that horrific day was like living a nightmare for us. It is something which no-one should ever have to go through.”

“Life will simply never be the same for us. We do not wish for anyone to ever go through what we have been through since that day. All of the attacks which were carried out by the defendant were terrible and horrific for all the victims involved and for their families”.

tags
top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
‘Need to strictly enforce laws to minimise air pollution’: CAQM
‘Need to strictly enforce laws to minimise air pollution’: CAQM
Sidelined and miffed, Vijayashanti likely to quit Congress and head home to BJP
Sidelined and miffed, Vijayashanti likely to quit Congress and head home to BJP
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In