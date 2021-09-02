UK announces $1.2 billion for green projects in India

India and the UK on Thursday announced new steps to tackle climate change, including a $1.2-billion package of public and private investments in green projects and renewable energy and a new initiative to mobilise private capital for sustainable infrastructure.

The Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI) India initiative, backed by the City of London Corporation and led by Bloomberg’s CFLI, was unveiled during the 11th economic and financial dialogue (EFD) held virtually by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

The new investments will support India’s target of generating 450GW of renewable energy by 2030 and building resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

The two sides concluded agreements on a $1-billion investment from CDC, the UK’s development finance institution, in green projects in India during 2022-26, joint investments to support firms working on innovative green tech solutions, and a new $200 million private and multilateral investment into the UK-India Green Growth Equity Fund for renewable energy.

The fresh investment from the CDC will build on its existing portfolio of private sector investments of $1.99 billion in India.

The CFLI India partnership will mobilise private capital for infrastructure such as wind and solar power and other green technologies. This partnership will be led by a group of financial institutions responsible for assets worth $6.2 trillion and chaired by Michael Bloomberg, the UN special envoy on climate ambition and solutions.

The two sides also agreed on new cooperation under the UK-India Infrastructure Partnership with Britain’s Infrastructure Projects Authority to back India’s National Infrastructure Pipeline.

The British side welcomed India’s recent decision to lift the foreign direct investment cap in the insurance sector from 49% to 74%, which will help UK firms to take greater ownership of their operations in India, the British high commission said in a statement.

Bilateral trade was worth more than £18 billion in 2020 and supported nearly half-a-million jobs in each other’s economies. Earlier this year, the two sides launched the UK-India 2030 Roadmap to bring the economies closer over the next decade and boost cooperation in key areas. The two countries have also set the goal of doubling trade by 2030, including through negotiating a free trade agreement.

During Thursday’s dialogue, Sitharaman and Sunak “agreed to be ambitious when considering services in the upcoming UK-India trade negotiations” as this could open up new opportunities for British financial firms and help more Indian companies access finance in the City of London, the statement said.

Services currently account for 71% of UK GDP, and 54% of Indian GDP. In 2020, the UK was India’s largest goods importer across Europe.

Sunak said: “Supporting India’s green growth is a shared priority, so I’m pleased that we’ve announced a $1.2bn investment package and launched the new CFLI India partnership to boost investment in sustainable projects in India as the UK gears up to host COP26.”

The EFD is a high-level annual dialogue that explores ways in which the UK and India can strengthen their economic relationship to boost jobs and investment in both countries and it is focused on climate action, financial services cooperation, and trade and investment opportunities.